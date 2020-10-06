Dua Lipa Looks Very Glamarous In Semi-Sheer Black Dress While Behind-The-Scenes Of New Music Video

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself on the set of her new music video for “Levitating.”

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker stunned in a semi-sheer black dress with thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and appeared to have black gems embroidered all over. As seen in the music video, which you can watch here, it had a thigh-high slit that helped expose more of her legs. Lipa paired the ensemble with strappy black heels and long gloves that matched her attire. The entertainer styled her dark shoulder-length hair down with a fringe and accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a star pendant.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three black-and-white images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was snapped candidly behind-the-scenes on the day they filmed. She was captured sitting down, interacting with her team. Lipa had been caught looking to her right where she appeared to be in the middle of a conversation. The singer held onto her dress with her left hand while raising the other.

In the next slide, Lipa gazed at the director, Warren Fu, who was seen wearing a black face mask, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the third and final frame, the two-time Grammy Award winner was seemingly watching back the footage they had recorded.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 53.1 million followers.

“The way ur looking at the guy in the second picture is so adorable,” one user wrote.

“You’re my everything in the world,” another person shared.

“Why are you so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“The way you are looking at the guy in the second pic is so amazing. How can someone be so cute,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Lipa’s official YouTube channel, “Levitating” has been watched more than 5.3 million times since premiering on October 2. The single version features rapper Da Baby, who also makes an appearance.

In other parts of the video, Lipa is also seen wearing a short, low-cut shimmery silver dress with a slit that was accessorized with two gold safety pins. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a floral pattern while opting for numerous rings and a silver jeweled necklace. Lipa sported her long, dark wavy hair down and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on both of her arms.