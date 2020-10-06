Nicole Thorne Bares Peachy Buns In A Leopard-Print Thong Bikini While Sprawling In The Sand

Australian model Nicole Thorne rocked the leopard-print look in yesterday’s Instagram update, sharing a sizzling photo of herself in a skimpy thong bikini that left little to the imagination. The 29-year-old posed at the beach for the tantalizing shot, flashing her peachy booty as she sprawled face-down on the sand.

The photo captured Nicole in profile, cutting off at the mid-thigh to keep all of the attention on her dangerous curves. Her round posterior was particularly spotlighted, as the bikini bottoms featured a small triangular back that offered little coverage. The pose also teased her busty assets, displaying a generous amount of sideboob. While Nicole’s chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, fans could notice the deep-cut design and the thin string going around her back. Likewise, her hip and thighs were left in full view of her eager audience due to the thong’s incredible high cut.

The brunette bombshell unabashedly flaunted her peachy buns as she soaked up some sun, glancing over her shoulder at the camera with a smoldering gaze. She leaned on her elbow, lifting her hand with a graceful gesture that allowed her to showcase the white sandy grains clinging to her wrist and thumb. Her other hand was stretched out in front of her, also caked in the fine powder that covered her midriff and buttocks as well.

Nicole’s lean, bronzed figure was the only thing visible against the bright-white, sun-kissed backdrop. Her revealing swimwear sported a dark palette that perfectly matched her chestnut-brown tresses and looked flattering against her suntanned skin. The white sand gave even more prominence to her glowing tan — a detail on which the model playfully remarked in her caption. The stunner gave off seductive vibes as she parted her plump lips in a sultry expression. Her luscious hair spilled down her back and over her shoulder in an unruly fashion, giving her more sex appeal.

The photo was geotagged at Whitehaven Beach, which Nicole visited during her recent vacation to the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Queensland. The snap was taken by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who accompanied the Aussie beauty on her trip to document her adventures.

Followers were all over the steamy upload, taking to the comments section to compliment Nicole’s “amazing body” and enticing appearance.

“Oh hey honey you look gorgeous,” wrote one person, who further expressed their adoration with a pair of loving emoji.

“Cutie with a booty wooow,” chimed in another Instagram user.

“You look simply perfect,” gushed a third fan, offering her a bouquet of roses via emoji.

“Bye heart. It was nice knowing ya,” quipped a fourth devotee, leaving a fire emoji for the scorching brunette.