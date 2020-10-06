Sara Orrego Slays In High-Cut Swimsuit In New Beach Photo

Sara Orrego sent temperatures soaring on Monday, October 5, when she treated her 1.5 million Instagram followers to a new update in which she rocked a stylish swimsuit during a trip to the beach.

The Colombian model was photographed standing in the sand next to a small boat and in front of a low tree. Orrego had both arms up as she wrapped them around a branch hanging just above her head. She placed one leg in front of the other, in a pose that highlighted the curves of her lower body and flaunted her shapely legs. Orrego looked a point in the distance with focused eyes while allowing her lips to hang open.

Orrego wore an all-black one-piece bathing suit for a classic look. It featured a high neckline that offered a good amount of coverage. The sides, however, dipped past her waist, flaunting plenty of skin. The suit also featured high-cut legs that rose above her hips, helping to elegant her legs while teasing a bit of her derriere.

According to the tag, her suit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand Orrego represents as a model and ambassador, as listed in her Instagram bio.

In the caption, Orrego pointed out in Spanish that she missed being able to go to the beach and to wear a swimsuit, according to a Google translation. As was the case in many places, beaches in Colombia had been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Within half a day, the picture has attracted more than 90,400 likes and over 550 comments. Her fans didn’t skimp on comments, flocking to the post to rave about Orrego’s beauty and to share their overall admiration for her.

“You are the most beautiful thing that Colombia has,” one of her fans said.

“What an excellent way to start the week, you on the beach [island emoji] and I admiring you in this photo, emerald eyes,” replied another one.

“It was about time you showed off that amazing body,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Everything looks super good on you; the most beautiful woman,” raved a fourth fan.

