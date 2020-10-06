Claudia Conway Alleges Donald Trump May Not Be Doing As Well As He Claims

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, trended on Twitter Tuesday morning for claiming that Donald Trump is not doing as well as he and his doctors said.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” tweeted the president.

When TikTok user @brendanisugly posted a video displaying the aforementioned tweet as the background, she took to the comment section of the video to diss the president and contradict his statement that Americans should not fear the virus, which Conway herself recently tested positive for.

In the comments, Conway alleged that POTUS may be struggling more than he let on.

“He is receiving the world’s best healthcare right now… ‘don’t be afraid’ he is such a joke,” she wrote.

“guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better,'” she continued.

“I literally have covid right now and i cannot breathe,” she noted regarding her own symptoms, adding a sarcastic smiley face emoji.

In her final comment on the video, she claimed that doctors were actually attempting to stabilize the president.

“He is so ridiculous. apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him”

Conway’s replies to the post directly contradict Trump’s claim that COVID-19 is nothing to fear and that he is feeling better than ever. Her sentiments also echo the feelings of numerous Americans. Many are tweeting angry messages about Trump’s dismissal of the severity of the coronavirus in light of all of the lives lost and the lack of healthcare many U.S. citizens struggle with. As a result, many users were tweeting her praises.

“Give Claudia Conway the Pulitzer,” tweeted one user in response to Conway’s comments.

“Claudia Conway is the most trusted source of information the American public has right now,” tweeted another, garnering 8.3k retweets and 53.3k likes.

This is not the first time Conway has exposed sensitive political information on TikTok.

She posted a TikTok on October 2, claiming in the comments that her mother lied about her positive coronavirus test, knowingly exposing her daughter to the virus.

Conway has been very outspoken about her political beliefs and has tweeted to encourage followers to vote for Joe Biden. While many are grateful for her outspokenness, some have noted on Twitter that her mother should stop sharing sensitive information with her, seeing as she has used her platform to expose details about both her mother and POTUS.