Sharna Burgess Steals The Spotlight From Jesse Metcalfe During Sassy ‘DWTS’ Cha-Cha

Sharna Burgess stole the spotlight from her celebrity partner, Jesse Metcalfe, during a sassy Cha-Cha performance on Dancing with the Stars. She may have choreographed the routine to highlight the actor’s strengths, but it appears all fans could focus on was the mirrorball-winning pro throughout the performance.

Looking fabulous in a burgundy costume, the returning dancer stunned viewers. She showed off her shape in a formfitting bodysuit-style ensemble that featured a long train that skimmed the floor. The bodice of the garment featured a low v-neckline and sparkles that shimmered in the spotlight. A piece of sheer material was added for modesty at the lowest point of the neckline.

Sharna’s long legs were featured in a sequence of three images uploaded to the show’s official Instagram page. On her feet were bronze-colored shoes.

Jesse coordinated with her in an outfit that consisted of a suit in the same hue as her leotard, and a white tank top underneath. He finished his look with a jaunty hat in a similar tone with a dark band.

Fans of DWTS took to the comments section of the share to express their delight.

“First of all Sharna TO ME is the most professional Pro woman on the show ever. BLONDE is soooooooooo her bag. I know the dance wasn’t about her but she kept my eye the whole dance. Stunning,” remarked one viewer.

“Sharna is so freaking stunning! I could watch her all day!!!” wrote a second supporter, who followed their statements with a series of fire emoji.

“I’m just here just for Sharna she’s N1 on the show,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Sharna is a goddess on Earth. I can’t believe how gorgeous she is. Such a good dancer, and a great personality. I just think she’s the bee’s knees,” commented a fourth fan.

After an absence of one year, Sharna triumphantly returned for Season 29 of the series she had called home since 2013. She scored her first mirrorball win in Season 27 alongside radio personality Bobby Bones, after coming in second place three times with celebrity partners Nick Carter, James Hinchcliffe, and Josh Norman.

The duo, who struggled during their Disney Night presentation, only earned a total of 21 out of 30 points despite their best efforts to win the judges’ points during their Cha-Cha to “Smooth” by Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli felt the overall dance lacked personality and gave the former Desperate Housewives star notes on how to improve his performance during the fifth week of competition.