Sarah Harris Flaunts Her Underboob In A Teeny Crop Top & Black Bikini Bottoms

Curvaceous blond Sarah Harris took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a steamy new upload with her loyal fans. The model let it all hang out as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Sarah left little to the imagination as she rocked a teeny black crop top. The garment boasted short sleeves, which flaunted her toned arms. It also included a v-neck that showcased her skin below. The shirt was so skimpy that fans also got a good peek at her underboob.

She added a pair of matching bikini bottoms to the ensemble as well. They rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

Sarah posed in front of a wood burning stove for the photo. She sat on her knees on top of a white blanket. She had her back arched and both of her hands behind her head. She tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the background, a tub filled with wood could be seen, as well as some trees outside of the window. She geotagged her location as New Zealand.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She pulled back the sides and styled the strands in loose waves that fell down her back.

Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,100 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Marvelous Looking Girl in Black Dress,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you looks so good,” another declared.

“Beautiful and sexy goddess. Remember to wear a mask to protect yourself when going out,” a third user gushed.

“Beautiful and very attractive,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight workout gear in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a revealing yellow bikini at the beach. To date, that post has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 340 comments.