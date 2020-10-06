Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Black Bra & Unbuttoned Jeans

Another day, another smoking-hot new upload for Tarsha Whitmore. The social media influencer and model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a sexy snap that showed off her bombshell curves.

The October 6 shot was snapped in a garage in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Behind Tarsha was a white wall, a black-and-yellow parking block, and a red cylinder with a hose adhered to the wall. The shot captured Tarsha posed in the center of the frame with her figure turned in profile. She popped her booty back to emphasize her curves as she closed her eyes and smiled big for the camera. Tarsha slid one arm underneath her chest and extended the opposite in front of her, holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand. In her caption, she drew in her audience by commenting on her new “side fringe” hairstyle.

Tarsha looked flawless in a basic black bra that was snug on her figure, and its thin straps showcased her toned arms. The bottom band stretched tightly across her ribs, leaving her toned midsection and tiny waist on display. Only a tease of the front could be seen because of how the model was posed.

She added a pair of light wash jeans to her lower half. The denim was baggy on her figure, though it still hugged her in all the right places, showcasing her dangerous curves. Tarsha wore the front of the garment unbuttoned, drawing even more attention to her taut tummy and slender waist. She completed the outfit with white Nike sneakers that featured the brand’s iconic logo in black on the side.

Tarsha left her long, chestnut locks down for the garage photoshoot. She styled them with a deep middle part as they cascaded down her back.

Fans have not been shy about expressing their love for the image. As of this writing, Tarsha’s photo has only been live for two hours, but it’s managed to earn her over 9,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Tarsha’s smoking-hot look while countless others commented on her new hairstyle.

“Jesus you’re a babe. Love your pretty face,” one follower wrote, adding a set of blue heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Stunning as always!!” another Instagrammer gushed.

“Your style is off the charts,” a third social media user applauded.

“Stunning. What app do you use to edit your pics?” one more follower asked with the addition of a single red heart.

