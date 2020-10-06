Teresa Giudice Fans Notice Something NSFW About Daughter Gabriella’s 16th Birthday Cake

The 'RHONJ' star's daughter celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

Teresa Giudice fans had a lot to say in the comments of her latest Instagram upload. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an adorable photo on Monday, October 5, of herself and her four daughters, Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, and Gia Giudice, celebrating Gabriella’s 16th birthday over the weekend, but some social media users were a little distracted by her cake.

The three tier black dessert featured a hexagonal bottom with two round pieces of cake placed on top. On top of the black icing was a large red slit with a white frame and gold glitter, which matched the party’s color scheme, while the teenager’s name was written in gold lettering on the board.

The design appeared to be a geode, which is a formation within sedimentary and volcanic rocks, though the comments section was flooded with messages from fans claiming it looked more like a specific part of the female anatomy.

“Is that a coochie cake? Asking for a friend…” one comment, which has received 165 likes, read. Several people replied saying they thought the same thing.

“What was the inspiration for this cake?,” another asked Teresa with a thinking emoji.

“Omg I didn’t wanna say anything but I totally thought the same, the cake looks like something. The colour scheme maybe not the best choice with that type of cake design,” another social media user responded with a crying laughing emoji.

Other Instagram users took a more wholesome approach and instead focused their attention on how stunning the Giudice ladies looked as they posed together.

Teresa’s eldest daughter, 19-year-old Gia, stood on the left of the snap and wowed in a short leather dress as she showed off her flawless figure and glowing tan. She put her arm around Milania, who looked gorgeous in her own LBD.

Birthday girl Gabriella stood out amongst her mom and sisters in the middle of the snap. She wore a stunning red satin crop top and skirt co-ord with her curly blond hair cascading down over her shoulders.

On her left was the youngest sister, Audriana, who flashed an adorable smile in another black ensemble, while Teresa showed some skin in a plunging playsuit.

The RHONJ stars were surrounded by balloons, including two large gold numbers.

Teresa was called out on social media earlier this week over the Sweet 16 party after a video she shared to Instagram, which has since been deleted, saw a number of party goers not socially distancing or wearing masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The group partied at Dream Downtown hotel in New York City.