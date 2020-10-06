Chrishell Stause Opens Up About IVF Journey In Emotional ‘DWTS’ Reveal One Year After Justin Hartley Split

The 'Selling Sunset' star was in the process of freezing her eggs when she first joined 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Chrishell Stause opened up about her very personal fertility journey during an emotional segment on Dancing with the Stars.

Ahead of her foxtrot to the Harry Styles song, “Adore You,” the 39-year-old actress and Selling Sunset star revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs just before signing on to the celebrity ballroom competition.

In a package that aired ahead of her dance with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, Chrishell admitted that she struggled during early rehearsals because she was physically uncomfortable after giving herself hormone shots every day.

The former soap star also revealed that even after her very public divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last fall – a split she has claimed she was blindsided by – she still longs to be a mother.

“There are certain hopes and dreams I still have, and one of them is being a mom. I had ideas of having a family and being a wife, but that hasn’t exactly panned out the way that I wished,'” Chrishell explained.

She added that she was setting herself up so she could have the best chance to have a baby with “the right person” in the future.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

In the comments section to an Instagram photo from Chrishell and Gleb’s dance, seen here, fans offered the actress support.

“As if I could ‘adore’ her more! It’s so brave to share her IVF journey,” one admirer wrote.

But others questioned if she should be dancing while going through fertility treatments.

“Um Chrishell should NOT be dancing while doing the hormones to freeze her eggs,” one commenter wrote on Twitter. “So either she’s already completed the process or she’s putting her body at high risk for complications.”

And others noted how DWTS host Tyra Banks made Chrishell’s fertility story about herself.

“My gawd Tyra is beyond annoying, ” one viewer tweeted. “Chrishell sharing her IVF journey… Tyra: I’ve done IVF too!”

As for that timeline, Chrishell recently explained to People that she was in the middle of the egg freezing process when DWTS producers approached her to join the show earlier this year. During the first few weeks of rehearsals, she gave herself daily hormone shots while rehearsing the tango with Gleb. She added that she was done with the process just before the Season 29 premiere last month.

Chrishell, who had been with her ex-husband for six years, added that she “definitely” had a different idea for where she would be at this stage in her life.