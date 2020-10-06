WWE Rumors: Fans Speculate Female Superstar Is Getting Buried Due To Husband’s Move To Rival Company

According to a new report, there’s a possibility Monday Night Raw superstar Lana is getting punished by WWE’s creative team following her husband Miro’s move to All Elite Wrestling.

On Monday, WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis pointed out that Lana was again put through a table on this week’s episode of Raw, with the announcers making sure to explain on television that this was the third time in recent weeks that this happened to her. Per Davis, it’s possible that this is part of a broader angle for the valet-turned-wrestler, but it’s “hard not to think” that she might be getting buried because Miro — who competed in WWE as Rusev — joined AEW and cut a debut promo on Dynamite that blasted his former employer.

In addition, Lana has seemingly been booked to lose frequently on television in recent weeks. Right before Nia Jax put her through the announce table on this week’s Raw, the wrestler once known as the “Ravishing Russian” took the pin as she, Natalya, and Zelina Vega lost a six-woman tag team match against Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose, per Cageside Seats‘ recap.

“The consensus among many fans on social media seems to be that Lana is being punished and, at this point, it’s hard not to see it that way,” WrestlingNews.co‘s Davis wrote.

The publication also shared multiple tweets from fans who agreed with this assessment.

“WWE really wants to send a message to Miro and the rest of the roster to stop making money outside their company,” one person shared on Twitter. “[WWE chairman Vince McMahon] is hella greedy.”

“I can hear it: ‘THATS WHAT MIRO GETS FOR GOING TO AEW, DAMMIT,'” wrote another Twitter user.

Aside from the promo he cut during his AEW debut, Miro has also been open about how he felt he wasn’t being booked properly during his final months in WWE. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Bulgarian grappler recently alleged that the promotion wanted to further humiliate him during his love triangle storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley by making him claim that he had erectile dysfunction. He added that he was originally supposed to look strong during this angle, but that “changed over time” as he ended up losing more often than winning while feuding onscreen with his real-life wife and her storyline lover.

While he acknowledged that he is “absolutely” worried that his former employer might bury Lana for his decision to join a rival company, Miro said last week on Busted Open Radio that he hopes WWE will act in a professional way because he does not have any personal issues with the promotion.

“I pray everything will be fine, and we should move on,” he added, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co.