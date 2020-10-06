Skai Jackson Pays Tribute To Late ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce During Extraordinary ‘DWTS’ Foxtrot

Skai Jackson paid tribute to her late Jessie co-star Cameron Boyce during an extraordinary performance of a Foxtrot on Dancing with the Stars. The 18-year-old actress took to the ballroom floor to honor her longtime friend with an elegant dance that earned her the first perfect score of the season and a total of 28 out of 30 judges’ points.

During a choreographed routine to John Legend’s song “Ordinary People,” Skai held her composure as she performed a proper ballroom rendition of the dance, which incorporated lots of footwork as well as good chemistry between herself and partner Alan Bersten, to create an unforgettable routine.

In a series of four photographs uploaded by the show’s Instagram account, the celebrity and pro were captured throughout the performance. Skai wore a lovely white gown, with a flowing bottom and a contrasting pattern across a bodice that was dotted with rhinestones. Her dark tresses were fashioned into a regal-looking updo.

The actress brought both herself and Alan to tears in a video package that aired prior to the live presentation.

Skai told her partner about how much Cameron inspired her. She shared that they had built a bond and he was a mentor to her, similar to that of a big brother. Skai shared that Cameron always looked out for her and helped to mold her into the person she was today. She shared that she missed him every day and while she was sad he was not there to see them dance, it gave her comfort to know he was watching over her.

The actor, who suffered from epilepsy, passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 20, of a seizure that occurred during his sleep reported The New York Times. He and Skai starred together on the Disney Channel television show from 2011 through 2015, filming 101 episodes of the popular children’s series. Jessie was the second-longest-running sitcom on the network after The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Fans of the television series could not believe the way Skai held her composure throughout the performance and applauded her for the way she honored her friend in such a noble way.

“Absolutely stunning! Deserved her 10! She looked like a pro. Cameron would have been so proud. This made me sob,” penned one follower.

“I love Cameron and I love Skai but this was not deserving of a 10,” claimed a second fan.

“Best of the night. Should be all 10’s,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“AMAZING!!!!! I burst into tears when she got her 10,” remarked a fourth viewer.