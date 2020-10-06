Nina Serebrova Is A Total Smokeshow In A Figure-Hugging Pantsuit That Bares Her Cleavage

Instagram model Nina Serebrova exuded sophistication and sex appeal in her latest photo share, looking effortlessly chic in a form-fitting pantsuit from popular brand, Catwalk Connection. The elegant number featured a low-cut blazer sporting sheer mesh inserts across the midsection and corset-like busks that accentuated her lithe figure. The Russian beauty went topless under the clingy item, exposing her ample cleavage as well as showing off her midriff. The gauzy fabric teased her bra, adding a flirty touch to the otherwise classy look.

The longline blazer was secured with three silver hook-and-eye closures that only stretched along the mesh portion, which started just below the chest line. The rest of the garment was wide open, billowing over Nina’s hips. The top side was a bright-white color, including the notched lapels and the upper arms, while the rest was a deep black shade. The two-piece was complete with dark, skinny-fit trousers — a high-waisted style featuring coquettish slits that flashed her legs.

Nina added a few accessorized to finish off the hot look, which included chunky, gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace. The short loop piece draped over her collar bone, sporting a large lock pendant that dangled just above her cleavage. Her choice of footwear was just as eye-catching. She rocked dark strappy heels that tied around her ankles and had a clear, Perspex front. The open-toe design showed off her nails, which appeared to feature a French pedicure.

The brunette bombshell shared two photos of the eye-catching look, which were tagged in Miami’s Design District and captured the model on the street in front of a jewelry boutique. Snapped on a a piece of white street furniture, one that incorporated a towering potted plant, Nina looked very much at home amid the fashionable surroundings. Two other plant pots completed the décor, adding a splash of color to the shots.

The first picture portrayed Nina from the front, offering a great view of her busty curves. The model crossed one leg over the other, showcasing her pointy manicure as she placed her wrist on her knee. Her nails looked painted a pale-pink hue, which beautifully harmonized with her fair skin. A black clutch sporting a golden chain handle rested by her side. Nina seemingly reached for her purse, turning her chiseled cheekbone to the camera. Her dark tresses were brushed behind her ear, allowing her earring to be seen.

Nina posed in profile for the second photo, sitting with her legs elegantly crossed. This time around, she slung the purse over her shoulder, straightening her back as she leaning her hands on her seat. She glanced to the side and into the distance with an absorbed gaze, slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression. The snap put her trim figure on full display, flaunting her long, lean pins.

Shared to Instagram Monday, the double update proved very popular with her Instagram followers, garnering more than 28,150 likes and 330-plus comments overnight. While many of the messages were in Russian, some of Nina’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“This black and white outfit is so unique and amazing,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of flattering emoji. “And no doubt you look the best as always,” they added, followed by two heart eyes.

“This is classy sexy fun and perfect,” a second Instagrammer said of her look.

“Beauty from another planet,” gushed a third fan, adding two hearts. “Mesmerising [sic].”

“Love the heels,” read a fourth comment, trailed by three fire emoji.