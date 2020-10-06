Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Muscular Physique In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts, Gives Tutorial On Healthy Habits

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 5, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her muscular physique in a curve-contouring outfit. In the caption, she gave her 1.9 million followers a short tutorial on creating healthy habits.
For the workout, Valentina wore a black sports bra with a mesh covering that teased the skin along her chest. The top cut off at the very top of her rib cage, leaving the length of her chiseled abs on display. The eye was also drawn to her muscular arms. On her lower half, Valentina sported a pair of red spandex shorts that rose to just underneath her belly button and included a thick black elastic band along the waist with the words NIKE PRO written in red lettering. The shorts extended to mid-calf level, exposing much of her muscular legs.
To complete the outfit, Valentina wore a pair of black sneakers with white soles. She pulled her long, blond tresses back into a low ponytail that trailed down her back. A thick, silver ring could be seen on one hand.
The exercise routine took place in an interior space that included a number of different-sized dumbbells and an animal-skin rug. Valentina completed a total of five moves, each split into a separate video clip in the post.
View this post on Instagram
Lets talk Creating Healthy Habits ???????? If you’re in my private FB group & haven’t seen the “Creating Healthy Habits” live, go check it now in announcements! Here’s a condensed version for you guys: There’s no magic sauce for creating healthy habits, there is strategy and keeping your focus on the plan. If we create small habits, every day, and keep adding to the pie, they will compound into interest of self-improvement. The most effective way to change your habits is to focus not on what you want to achieve, but on who you wish to become. The Four Laws of Behavior Change are a simple set of rules they are (1) make it obvious, (2) make it attractive, (3) make it easy, and (4) make it satisfying. Environment shapes human behavior – make good decisions, design your habits so they fit in the flow of your current patterns & subtract the negative influences. Steps: 1. Start with an incredibly small habit. Make it so easy you can't say no. Rather than starting with 50 pushups per day, start with 5 pushups per day. 2. Increase your habit in very small ways. Rather than trying to do something amazing from the beginning, start small and gradually improve. 3. As you build up, break habits into chunks. Building up to 20 minutes of meditation? Split it into two segments of 10 minutes at first. 4. When you slip, get back on track quickly.Top performers make mistakes, commit errors, and get off track just like everyone else. The difference is that they get back on track as quickly as possible. Focus on building the identity of someone who never misses a habit twice. 5. Be patient. Stick to a pace you can sustain. Probably the most critical skill of all. You can make incredible progress if you are consistent and patient. If you are adding weight in the gym, you should probably go slower than you think. Patience is everything. My training method: Repeat the following circuit for 5 rounds rest 2min at the end of each round 1️⃣Side plank DB slide to crunch: 7 reps each side 2️⃣Renegade Row to row: 30 seconds on 3️⃣Reverse Lunge to DB twist: 8 reps each leg 4️⃣Burpee to press: 45 seconds 5️⃣DB toe reach: 20 reps (ESPAÑOL EN COMENTARIOS????????)
The first exercise was called the side plank DB slide to crunch, which made use of a set of dumbbells. Valentina moved into the renegade row to normal row next, which she followed up with the reverse lunge to DB twist. The final two exercises were the burpee to press and DB toe reach. In the caption of the post, she wrote out the moves along with the number of reps trainees should perform for each. She instructed them to repeat the circuit for five total rounds with two minutes of rest between each round.
Also in the caption, Valentina gave her fans a set of five steps they can use to create healthy habits. The habits involve starting small, increasing in small ways, breaking them into chunks, getting back on track quickly during slip ups, and staying patient.
The model’s latest video set earned nearly 15,000 likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans within the first day.
“Great stuff!! Thanks for this!” one Instagram user commented.
“Love this morning workout,” another follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.
“Girl!!! You’re improving your strength!” one more fan congratulated.