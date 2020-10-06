Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Muscular Physique In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts, Gives Tutorial On Healthy Habits

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 5, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her muscular physique in a curve-contouring outfit. In the caption, she gave her 1.9 million followers a short tutorial on creating healthy habits.

For the workout, Valentina wore a black sports bra with a mesh covering that teased the skin along her chest. The top cut off at the very top of her rib cage, leaving the length of her chiseled abs on display. The eye was also drawn to her muscular arms. On her lower half, Valentina sported a pair of red spandex shorts that rose to just underneath her belly button and included a thick black elastic band along the waist with the words NIKE PRO written in red lettering. The shorts extended to mid-calf level, exposing much of her muscular legs.

To complete the outfit, Valentina wore a pair of black sneakers with white soles. She pulled her long, blond tresses back into a low ponytail that trailed down her back. A thick, silver ring could be seen on one hand.

The exercise routine took place in an interior space that included a number of different-sized dumbbells and an animal-skin rug. Valentina completed a total of five moves, each split into a separate video clip in the post.

The first exercise was called the side plank DB slide to crunch, which made use of a set of dumbbells. Valentina moved into the renegade row to normal row next, which she followed up with the reverse lunge to DB twist. The final two exercises were the burpee to press and DB toe reach. In the caption of the post, she wrote out the moves along with the number of reps trainees should perform for each. She instructed them to repeat the circuit for five total rounds with two minutes of rest between each round.

Also in the caption, Valentina gave her fans a set of five steps they can use to create healthy habits. The habits involve starting small, increasing in small ways, breaking them into chunks, getting back on track quickly during slip ups, and staying patient.

The model’s latest video set earned nearly 15,000 likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“Great stuff!! Thanks for this!” one Instagram user commented.

“Love this morning workout,” another follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Girl!!! You’re improving your strength!” one more fan congratulated.