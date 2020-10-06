Lauren Simpson Squats 265 Pounds In Tiny Booty Shorts, Breaks New Personal Record

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new workout video to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, in which she flaunted her killer lower half while squatting a 265-pound high bar.
For the gym session, Lauren wore a semi-strapless black sports bra with just one thick strap securing the top to her upper body. The bra left plenty of skin exposed, drawing the eye to her muscular arms, shoulders, and back. Viewers also got a glimpse of her toned tummy, although it was partly covered by a black fitness belt with her name written in pink cursive lettering along the back. To complete the outfit, Lauren wore a pair of beige spandex booty shorts that rose to her belly button and extended to just below her ample backside, contouring to her enviable curves. The material bunched up along her booty, showing off even more curve.
For footwear, Lauren went with a pair of white-and-black Adidas sneakers. She accessorized with an exercise watch and scrunchie on one wrist and added a pair of knee compression sleeves to complete the look. Her long, blond tresses were scooped up in a ponytail that trailed down her back and over to one shoulder for the exercise.
Lauren’s workout took place at a gym called Titan Fitness, according to the geotag on the post. She performed the squats in the weights section of the gym where she made use of a high bar. The barbell contained 265-pounds worth of plate weights divided on either side.
120kg x2 High bar squat – heaviest I’ve squat since my surgery in February. YES this was hard for me. The grind on the second rep ???????? – I’ve been really liking high bar squats the last few months and working on increasing my strength with them. I’ve been through phases of paused reps, 1 & 1/4 reps and now we are doing a lower rep scheme to get me confident under bigger weights again. – As opposed to a low bar squat, a high bar squat has your torso in a more upright position (to keep the bar path over your mid foot) and also increases the degree of knee flexion (more knee bend) so it’s great for hitting those quads. – Typically my strength training focused on low bar squat however it’s been nice to give my lower back a bit of a break and focus on nailing my baby quads – which is always a muscle I struggle to build! ???????? – Squatting is definitely a skill. I am still refining my technique every session. If you want to get good at something – you need repetition – you need to be doing it over and over. YES it can be boring but when it comes to the big lifts – it’s key to progress!???? – Thanks to my man for helping get me strong on my squat again @coachmarkcarroll ????????
The video clip began with the trainer facing away from the camera as she placed the barbell across her shoulders behind her head. She gripped the barbell with both hands and lowered herself into a squat, making sure to maintain proper form. As she moved through each repetition, she gave her followers an eyeful of her sculpted booty and muscular legs. At the end of the clip, Lauren placed the equipment back on the structure and turned around to flash a proud smile for the camera.
In the caption of the post, Lauren told her fans that this was her heaviest squat since her surgery back in February and that it was hard for her. She added that she’s been working on increasing her strength with high bar squats over the past few months.
The video clip earned nearly 20,000 views and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.