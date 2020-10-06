Gwen Stefani Continues To Post About No Doubt, Fans Speculate The Band Might Be Reuniting

Gwen Stefani is one busy lady. The singer, who will be returning as a coach for the next season of The Voice, has been posting a lot of content related to No Doubt on Instagram recently and fans have noticed. The band that helped her become a global household name will be celebrating 25 years of their breakthrough album Tragic Kingdom on October 10.

On October 5, Stefani shared an old video clip of herself on stage in the ’90s with her band members — Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young. The clip saw No Doubt playing one of their signature songs, “Don’t Speak.” Stefani performed in a white crop top paired with gray trousers that featured zips going up each leg. In the early days of No Doubt, the rockstar was known for wearing a bindi after spending time around Kanal’s mom. She rocked her staple bold red lip and sported her blond hair in a messy style.

For her caption, Stefani admitted that she misses performing in the pants she wore during that performance.

In the span of 17 hours, her post has been watched more than 566,000 times. Along with that, it has racked up more than 87,200 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.4 million followers.

A lot of fans have been wondering whether a reunion for No Doubt is in the pipeline.

“Does anyone else notice she’s dropping little hints here & there?!?! I really hope it’s a ND reunion,” one user wrote.

“Missing my fav band in the world that has gotten me through so much. Please reunite after COVID!!! Hope you had a great birthday Gwen!” another person shared.

“Yesss! After Covid can we please request an ND reunion?!! I last saw ND play at the Universal Amphitheater before it was torn down,” remarked a third fan.

“Missing No Doubt! Hope you do a 25th anniversary show or bring them to Vegas with you!” a fourth admirer commented.

One hour before sharing the clip, Stefani uploaded an animated photo of No Doubt from the Tragic Kingdom era to her Instagram story.

Last week, the “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker wasn’t shy about admitting that she misses playing ska music, the band’s signature sound.

Stefani and the other members have yet to confirm if there will be any reunion. However, they did all do an interview separately to reminisce and celebrate the success of Tragic Kingdom, per The Inquisitr.

Last year, Young was very open to the idea of doing an anniversary tour for the album.