Whitney Simmons Stuns In Blue Sports Bra & Booty-Emphasizing Leggings For Ab Challenge

Fitness model Whitney Simmons took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 5, to post a new video in which she flaunted her sculpted physique while performing an ab challenge.

For the workout, Whitney wore a baby blue outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top appeared to be two sports bras layered over one another and included spaghetti straps securing it to her shoulders. A racer-style back showed off the skin along her upper back. The bra left plenty of sculpted muscle on display, drawing the eye to Whitney’s chiseled arms and toned tummy. The leggings rose high on her hips and contoured to the curves of her narrow waists and ample booty, following her lean legs to her ankles.

Whitney completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a white exercise watch and a silver pendant necklace and wore her blond tresses styled in a low ponytail that trailed down her back.

The workout consisted of five different ab moves that Whitney carried out in a gym studio space. She relied on her body weight for resistance and placed a gray mat on the floor to cushion her body as she moved through the exercises.

Before jumping into the routine, Whitney filmed herself in one of the large wall mirrors. She shot a cheeky smile toward the camera while pointing at her sculpted abs with one hip pushed out to the side. She then got started with a set of tik tok crunches, performed from a plank position. The second move was the alternating toe tap crunch. Whitney sat with her knees bent in the air and brought one leg in toward her chest while stretching out the opposite arm to tap her foot.

The third activity was the scissor kick. Whitney positioned her body in a V-sit with her weight supported behind her on her forearms. She then moved her legs back and forth while raising them off the floor. The swimmer crunch followed the scissor kick and the oblique mountain climber completed the challenge.

In the caption of the post, Whitney wrote out each part of the workout and then encouraged her followers to repeat the circuit as long as they felt good after the first round. Each exercise should be performed for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest.

The post earned close to 50,000 likes and more than 450 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.