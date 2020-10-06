AJ McLean Thrills Fans During Reunion Performance With Backstreet Boys For Exciting ‘DWTS’ Cha-Cha

It was the first time fans had seen the band together in over six months.

AJ McLean reunited with the Backstreet Boys for an exciting performance of a Cha-Cha on Dancing with the Stars. The longtime member of the boy band had the assistance of his band mates for his Week 4 dance alongside pro Cheryl Burke in honor of a moment that changed his life. This was the first time the quintet had worked together in six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to that, the group had been performing on their “DNA World Tour.”

In a video package that aired prior to the live production, the duo announced that their dance would be backed by the group’s 1999 hit “Larger Than Life.” The song was from BSB’s third album Millennium, which would go on to sell over 24 million units, spawn the hit song “I Want It That Way” and cement their place as one of the top-selling boy bands of all time.

Cheryl and AJ revealed to fans that the band members would be a part of the presentation but kept how this would occur a secret until the live show. During the clip, AJ spoke to fellow BSB Nick Carter, who placed second during Season 21 of the competition series alongside Sharna Burgess. Both expressed their excitement over how this type of appearance would be a first for the band.

During the episode, AJ and Cheryl performed a dynamic Cha-Cha, incorporating elements of the ballroom standard as well as more modern moves as a way to score high points from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

The Backstreet Boys loomed large on video screens behind AJ as they danced a routine familiar to fans of the song. Dressed in matching white outfits were Nick, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson. AJ, dressed in red, moved in sync with his pals to the tune and created a memorable finish to his performance.

After receiving an overall judge’s score of 24 out of 30 points, AJ thanked his longtime pals of 27 years for their participation.

Fans flipped out over the performance and shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“That was amazing!! I can’t believe it’s been 27 years. I’ve been a fan from the beginning,” remarked one admirer.

“I’ve been a fan since 1998. Took my daughter to the ‘Millennium Tour’ concert in 1999. Last year I took my daughter and granddaughter to the ‘DNA’ tour. Loved this, it was just what we needed,” wrote a second follower.

” I felt like I was at a concert! Amazing!” penned a third Instagram user.