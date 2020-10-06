Saweetie Wows Fans In Snakeskin-Print Bikini Top With Skimpy Bottoms

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of smoking hot new pics of herself. Summer may be over but that isn’t stopping the rapper from rocking swimwear.

The “Tap In” hitmaker stunned in a snakeskin-print bikini top that featured thin straps that went around her neck, which helped display her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. Saweetie paired the ensemble with olive green bikini bottoms with a thong-style cut that appeared to be made out of velvet material. She wrapped herself up in a long light brown/beige coat and decorated her short nails with a coat of white polish. Saweetie tied her dark locks off her face and into a bun. She accessorized herself with large eye-catching sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a thick choker around her neck. The entertainer completed her look with strappy heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie posed in front of a beautiful clear blue sky in a garden location. She was snapped from head-to-toe with her coat hanging off both her shoulders. Saweetie parted her legs and tilted her head up while gazing directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she was captured closer up from a lower angle. Saweetie pushed her chest forward and looked down at the camera with a fierce stare.

In the third frame, she gave fans an eyeful from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the fourth and final pic, Saweetie showed off her side profile by tilting her head to the left. She placed both her hands in her bottoms while her skin glowed in the bright weather.

In the tags, Saweetie credited her makeup artist, Twiggy, celebrity fashion stylist, Bryon Javar, hairstylist, Kiing, and the photographer, Blair Caldwell.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 528,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.7 million followers.

“Yea those six pack poppin out sis I see it!” one user wrote.

“Queen in green. We love to see it,” another person shared, adding numerous green heart emoji.

“I’m start having a crush on this woman,” remarked a third fan.

“A goddess among women,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the same day, Saweetie shared a video clip of herself in the same outfit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she strutted across the side of a pool and made everything look effortless.