Carrie Ann Inaba Rocks Edgy Blonde Bob As She Shows Off Latest Wig Style On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The TV judge showed off an edgy look on the live celebrity ballroom competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba was a blonde bombshell on Dancing with the Stars.

The veteran judge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition rocked a short, platinum, bob-style wig with an off-center part for Week 4 of the show, giving off Julianne Hough vibes as she sat alongside fellow judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

On a post on her Instagram page, Carrie Ann gave fans a preview of her hair look shortly before the live show aired on ABC. The dancer and TV personality showed off her edgy ‘do and full makeup as she got ready for the big night of live TV.

In the comments section to the post, many of Carrie Ann’s social media followers weighed in on her latest glam look.

“I think that’s my favorite wig so far! You look great!” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous!! You make me want to chop my hair,” another added.

Others commented that they liked Carrie Ann’s look but felt that her natural color is prettier.

“Be yourself.. not Tyra!,” one critic wrote, in reference to new host Tyra Banks.

“Don’t mind the blonde but the rest of this smacks of an absolutely, naturally gorgeous woman trying too hard for something she just doesn’t need,” another wrote.

Others defended Carrie Ann by saying she is being herself and has “many iterations.”

For the live show, Carrie Ann’s finished look also included a sequined, silver and burgundy one-sleeve dress and an array of jewelry that include long, sweeping earrings and several rings.

Carrie Ann has been wearing wigs all season on Dancing with the Stars. The first two weeks saw her in long blonde wigs, one of them with bangs. For the Disney theme night, Carrie Ann rocked a shorter pink style as she channeled her inner princess. Carrie Ann’s whimsical looks have been one of the most fun parts of the revamped Dancing With the Stars.

The former Fly Girl recently explained why she has been wearing hairpieces this season. Carrie Ann revealed that she had been prescribed medication for her autoimmune disease that had the potential to cause hair loss, so she stocked up on a variety of wig styles to have fun with it. Although she ultimately decided not to take the medicine, the DWTS veteran kept her plan to wear the wigs since she already had them and thought it would be fun to change things up this season.