Nazanin Mandi Stuns In Semi-Sheer Lace Bra With Husband Miguel For Savage X Fenty Red Carpet Look

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. The model attended the event with her husband, R&B singer Miguel, who also posed with her on the red carpet.

Mandi stunned in a black lace bra that featured a sheer netted design across the top. The garment also had a sheer net going across her bust. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted high-waisted pants that were accessorized with silver chain belts that hung off the front of her trousers. Mandi decorated her decolletage with a number of necklaces and wore small hoop earrings. She tied her curly hair up in a funky style and completed her look with strappy shoes that showed off her pedicured toes.

Miguel rocked a white blazer jacket with text all over and clocks going down the sleeves with silk pants that featured different patterns going down each leg. The Grammy Award winner opted for red leather shoes and covered his eyes with black shades. Miguel showed off the many tattoos inked on his chest and accessorized with a couple of jeweled necklaces.

Mandi treated her followers to six images and one video clip within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed solo in front of the Savage X Fenty red carpet backdrop. Mandi looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and rested her arms beside her.

In the next frame, the former R U the Girl contestant was joined by her man, who had his arm wrapped around her waist. The 34-year-old flashed a huge smile and appeared to be living her best life.

In the fourth slide, Mandi posted a short video clip of her and Miguel walking to the carpet to get photographed. They explain that they have to get changed shortly after to get into another outfit for their performance together.

In the fifth pic, the duo was snapped from head-to-toe together. Mandi placed one hand in her pocket while Miguel kept his hand on his wife’s waist.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“An entire look! Very beautiful image!” one user wrote.

“The whole look is just IT!” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You guys are just perfect omg,” remarked a third fan.

“Everything you wear you look AMAZING IN. You’re beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.