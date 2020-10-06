‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Blast Trainwreck Elimination After Tyra Banks Calls Out Wrong Names On Live Show

The new host and executive producer had an awkward mishap as she counted down to the final two couples.

Dancing with the Stars fans are lashing out following a major mishap on the live show.

During the final moments of DWTS’ Top 13 episode, new host Tyra Banks read through the names of the 11 couples who were safe, but she ended up with an incorrect couple in jeopardy. That’s when she realized that Monica Aldama and Val Chemrkosvskiy –whom she’s already deemed safe – were actually supposed to be one of the bottom two couples, alongside Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

In an awkward, rushed moment, Monica and Val had to return to the stage to face their fate for a second time, while several other couples rushed off the stage to safety. In the end, judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough sent Anne and Keo home.

Eric McCandless / ABC

On social media, irate viewers blasted the newcomer Tyra for the awkward incident.

“Well, that ending was a train wreck,” one viewer wrote.

“The ending was so bad, very unpleasant and embarrassing,” another added.

“Tyra Banks is a mess. This will be the last season of DWTS. This would have never happened with Tom [Bergeron],” a third wrote.

“After that ending, Tom and Erin should’ve been the couple that was saved! Way to go producers!!!!” another viewer chimed in.

Others questioned why the end of each show is so rushed this season, especially with no audience and no extra group dances, with one fan calling the new setup “too stressful” for what’s supposed to be a fun TV show.

But some viewers defended Tyra and pointed out she only read the names that were given to her. Many commenters said the technical mishap could have happened to Tom or any other host.

In a Twitter post, seen here, Tyra explained the awkward elimination mixup to her followers.

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through,” the DWTS host and executive producer wrote.

The stunning mishap took place one week after Tyra said she knows how to be “perfect” on live TV if she wants to.

The addition of Tyra to Dancing With the Stars was controversial from the start.

After Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired from their long-running co-hosting spots and replaced with Tyra, many fans threatened to boycott the new season of the glitzy celebrity ballroom competition. Still, viewership has been up since the America’s Next Top Model alum came aboard, and she has upped the fashion game on the ABC dance-off.