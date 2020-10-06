MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Curves In A Strapless Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda put her athletic figure on display in two spicy photos for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was shot wearing a strapless bikini that flaunted her curves while she posed in a bedroom.

The Bellator competitor has delighted fans with a series of provocative updates in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with these eye-catching pictures. She was photographed on a bed that had a dark padded headboard and matching linens that complemented her outfit.

Loureda’s long hair was dyed a blond ombre and she had it parted in the middle as it cascaded over her shoulders. The 21-year-old sported a black bikini that had a bralette top which wrapped tightly around her chest. She wore matching v-cut bottoms that hugged onto her hips and elongated her legs.

In the first slide, Loureda was captured kneeling down as she faced the camera. Her knees were slightly apart and she tugged on the waistband of her bottoms with both hands to accentuate her curves. There was a sultry look across her beautiful face as she stared into the lens. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her chiseled midsection and curvy thighs as the pose hinted at her backside.

The Tae Kwon Do expert stayed in the same spot, but altered her body position for the second snap. This time she was photographed on all-fours as her knees pulled the blanket off the bed. Loureda flashed a come-hither glare at the camera while she leaned her weight on her palms. Her skin popped against the dark headboard, and fans caught a glimpse of her cleavage in the tight-fitting top.

Loureda added a suggestive caption where she mentioned wrestling earlier that day. She tagged the shoot’s photographer and tagged her location as Miami, Florida before uploading the snaps on Monday.

Many of the flyweight’s 513,000 Instagram followers flocked to the sensual snaps, and nearly 71,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. Loureda received more than 900 comments in just over 12 hours. UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with heart-eye emoji, and the replies were peppered with those and fire emoji. Multiple fans expressed a desire to grapple with Loureda.

“Beautiful and dangerous…My type of woman,” one admirer commented.

“I’ll take Val over any other woman you could bring up,” a supportive fan wrote.

“Oh she’s on FIRE!!!!” a follower replied while adding a row of fire emoji.

“So beautiful,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in August Loureda showed off her sculpted figure in a tiny thong bikini while posing in a hotel room.