AJ McLean Shows Some Leg In Cheryl Burke’s Leotard After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Switch Outfits

The Backstreet Boys member rocked a whole new look in an effort to score votes.

AJ McLean dazzled his fans on Monday night by undergoing a sparkly transformation.

Ahead of his performance on Dancing with the Stars, the Backstreet Boys member took to Instagram to remind his followers to vote for him. His post included a video that definitely grabbed their attention. It began with a shot of the singer and his partner, Cheryl Burke, casually standing in front of a plain white wall. AJ wore a red ensemble that included slacks, a button-up shirt, a suit jacket with contrasting white accents, and shiny dance shoes.

Cheryl rocked a coordinating look that consisted of a red leotard trimmed with glittering beaded fringe. The garment had long sleeves and a plunging V-neck that showed off a considerable amount of her décolletage. It also showcased her toned legs.

The professional dancer completed her look with a pair of red fishnet tights and gold high-heeled sandals. She held an additional bedazzled shoe in one hand. When she threw the heel up in the air, it became evident that she and AJ were creating one of the “Shoe Flip” transition videos that are all the rage on TikTok. AJ reached out to catch the shoe, and the video cut.

In the next shot, he wore his partner’s glittery leotard, while she sported his suit. He struck a sassy pose with one knee bent and his hands on his hips. However, when he looked down, he feigned shock at his seemingly sudden wardrobe change. His new skimpy ensemble showed off his muscular legs and the tattoos on his smooth chest. A few of his Instagram followers noticed that he had also put the fishnet tights on over a dark pair of socks, which they found hilarious.

AJ’s post amassed over 77,000 likes, and his fans also took to the comments section to let him know how entertaining they found his video. Many of them left more than one laughing crying emoji in their messages.

“Love his confidence in the second pose,” wrote one fan.

“AJ can never pass up an opportunity to show off them legs,” another commenter quipped.

“Omg I wasn’t expecting that. I love you,” a third admirer said.

The soundtrack featured in his upload was the Backstreet Boys song “Larger Than Life,” which is the tune he danced the Cha Cha to on Monday night. AJ had previously teased that one of his bandmates, former DWTS competitor Nick Carter, was going to be involved in his performance. However, BSB fans were in for an even bigger surprise when his partner briefly stepped aside so that he could virtually reunite with Nick and the other members of their group: Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.

AJ and Cheryl had switched back into their original outfits, while their four singing backup dancers wore white. They appeared larger than life on a huge screen behind their bandmate. The entire production was a hit with the judges, who gave it a score of 24 points out of a possible 30.