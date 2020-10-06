Camille Kostek Slays On Cover Of ‘Elle Bulgaria’ And Shares Her Thoughts On ‘Manifesting Chatter’

Camille Kostek thrilled her 790,000 Instagram followers on Monday night with a stunning image of herself on the cover of Elle Bulgaria, and described in the caption how the entire experience had transpired.
Camille explained that when she speaks to her manager, she frequently makes time to voice her goals, regardless of how lofty or random they might seem. She feels that it is important to put them into words.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model said she recently expressed the desire to expand her professional modeling portfolio —Elle being one of the magazines she mentioned specifically — and that the whole experience had just fallen together last week, soon after putting the intent out into the universe.
Photographer Kolby Knight surpirsed Camille with the link to the online spread on Monday morning, which she exuberantly shared on her social media page.
Camille posed sitting in front of a simple gray backdrop. She wore a tailored bomber jacket featuring a leather-appearing material lined with a woolly fleece. Both were a rich, chocolate brown that beautifully contrasted with her fair complexion.
She also wore ribbed black top with a demure neckline and a horizontal cutout across the top of her breasts, exposing a tantalizing hint of cleavage.
The shirt was tucked into a camel-colored trousers paired with a wide, snakeskin belt and tortoiseshell buckle.
I was on the phone with my manager the other week telling her some goals I wanted to accomplish in the near future. I had mentioned how I wanted to expand my model work and shoot more editorial and for an international magazine. I got specific and said “how cool would a spread in ELLE or VOGUE be for country?!” I like to tell her my thoughts and dreams out loud sometimes once we finish all of our scheduled business. I fit in time at the end for some manifesting chatter ( she’s used to me by now with this )???????? Last week I got a call from some fellow creators in Boston who wanted to know if I had any days to shoot before I left New England for a bit. Last Sunday I made time and we had a DAY in the studio ???? This morning I was sent a link from the photographer @kolbyknight . The link directed me to ELLE Bulgaria’s newest digital spread ????????. ELLE picked up our shoot . That international magazine moment happened that I threw out to the universe the other week. I say it constantly and I’ll keep saying it as I continue to experience it first hand . When you work hard with your heart, speak kind to your mind and speak your ideas and dreams to existence … they’ll come … sometimes fast and sometimes through a journey that leads to years. But no matter what it happens at the right moment, and what’s meant for you will be for you and nothing will ever get in the way. Photo by @kolbyknight Makeup and Hair by @kaciecorbelle Styled by @christiandadams wearing @remainbirgerchristensen jacket, @majeparis slit shirt, @jonathansimkhai leather skirt @hobbslondon belt all from #bloomieschestnuthill @marthacalvo earrings&necklace @adinas.jewels rings and @stuartweitzman booties
Camille’s Instagram followers loved the post, and they immediately flooded the comments section with affirmations and compliments.
“It’s funny how speaking our dreams out loud can be scary. But as you just noted it is SO important and makes all the difference. Congratulations!” mused one fan, agreeing with Camille’s sentiment about manifestation.
“So awesome. Congratulations and keep spreading good energy into the world!” praised a second person.
“Wonderful message & story!! Love it! Uplifting words! Great shoot girl!” gushed a third follower, who threw a few hearts into the mix.
“I love love to see dreams come true! So happy for ya’! Keep fighting for your dreams and keep inspiring all of us,” remarked a fourth fan, who added a bicep curl and a few heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.
