Camille Kostek Slays On Cover Of ‘Elle Bulgaria’ And Shares Her Thoughts On ‘Manifesting Chatter’

Camille Kostek thrilled her 790,000 Instagram followers on Monday night with a stunning image of herself on the cover of Elle Bulgaria, and described in the caption how the entire experience had transpired.

Camille explained that when she speaks to her manager, she frequently makes time to voice her goals, regardless of how lofty or random they might seem. She feels that it is important to put them into words.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model said she recently expressed the desire to expand her professional modeling portfolio —Elle being one of the magazines she mentioned specifically — and that the whole experience had just fallen together last week, soon after putting the intent out into the universe.

Photographer Kolby Knight surpirsed Camille with the link to the online spread on Monday morning, which she exuberantly shared on her social media page.

Camille posed sitting in front of a simple gray backdrop. She wore a tailored bomber jacket featuring a leather-appearing material lined with a woolly fleece. Both were a rich, chocolate brown that beautifully contrasted with her fair complexion.

She also wore ribbed black top with a demure neckline and a horizontal cutout across the top of her breasts, exposing a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

The shirt was tucked into a camel-colored trousers paired with a wide, snakeskin belt and tortoiseshell buckle.

Camille’s Instagram followers loved the post, and they immediately flooded the comments section with affirmations and compliments.

“It’s funny how speaking our dreams out loud can be scary. But as you just noted it is SO important and makes all the difference. Congratulations!” mused one fan, agreeing with Camille’s sentiment about manifestation.

“So awesome. Congratulations and keep spreading good energy into the world!” praised a second person.

“Wonderful message & story!! Love it! Uplifting words! Great shoot girl!” gushed a third follower, who threw a few hearts into the mix.

“I love love to see dreams come true! So happy for ya’! Keep fighting for your dreams and keep inspiring all of us,” remarked a fourth fan, who added a bicep curl and a few heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

