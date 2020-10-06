Melissa Riso Sizzles In Black Bralette While Sporting Red Lips: ‘About Last Night’

Melissa Riso gave her Instagram followers a treat on Monday night with a sexy new photo of herself complete a cheeky caption.

In the sexy shot, Melissa stood in front of a textured white background. The model wore a lacy black bralette that dipped low in the middle to tease viewers with a hint of her ample cleavage. The top featured soft cups that protected her modesty, a delicate lace overlay that continued to her ribcage, and satin straps that went over her shoulders. A glimpse of the waistband of the black bottoms she had on was visible in the selfie, which she snapped from hips up at an angle. The pose emphasized her shapely shoulders and flat stomach.

Melissa accessorized the sensual look with diamond stud earrings, a gold chain with several small charms, and a silver and gold watch around her wrist. The model wore her highlighted brunette in teased curls, which swept over her head to one should from a deep side part. Melissa held a few strands of her mane between her light purple manicured fingernails.

The model’s dark top and hair contrasted nicely with her full, red lips, which she hed in a closed-mouth smile for the picture. Melissa stared straight into the camera’s lens with her big brown eyes.

Melissa teased her fans with a cheeky caption and several hashtags and emoji. They shared a lot of love for the post with at least 2,800 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and more than 100 taking the time to leave a positive comment. Many replies featured the flame emoji.

“You look so cute and beautiful, sweetie. Just stunning,” gushed one fan who added several lips and roses to complete the message.

“Melissa, you are so perfect. Your lips look amazing in this picture. A total babe,” a second follower enthused along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are my favorite on IG always and forever. This picture is your hottest ever. Keep them coming!” replied a third fan with a blushing smiley.

“Linda, no doubt. OMG, look at those amazing brown eyes!!! This is a fabulous selfie. What a beautiful woman you are,” a fourth Instagram user declared, finishing the sentiment with a rose of hearts and roses.

Melissa regularly keeps her fans engaged by sharing images of herself, modeling sexy outfits, working out, and going about her regular life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled her fans with a sensual post of herself wearing lingerie, and she thanked them for being faithful to her.