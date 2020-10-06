Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Black Strapless ‘Easy To Love’ Romper

Instagram model Laurence Bédard flaunted her killer curves to her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 5, showed the celebrity wearing a stunning black romper that highlighted her toned legs and various tattoos. In the caption, she stated that the item of clothing was something that her supporters would easily love.

Laurence stood tall in the classy snap, looking across the room as she rested a hand on her hip, her sleek brunette bob parted down the middle and immaculately styled. The black romper was strapless and did up with ties. A slit down the center, gave the slightest hint of cleavage as she posed.

The item of clothing was gathered at her waist, showing off her ample cleavage. It then flared out to loose-fitting shorts. Barely covering the tops of her thighs, her shapely legs were certainly on display and many of her fans complimented her on her figure as a result of this.

The romper also featured long draped arm coverings. These were slit down the front of each of them and showed off her toned arms. Finally, she completed the with a pair of clear plastic high-heeled mules, giving the appearance that she stood high up on her tippy toes.

Laurence also tagged the fashion label, Fashion Nova, in the post, giving her admirers an indicator of where to go should they decide to replicate the model’s look.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 15 hours, the photo had already garnered 52,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“You look amazing in everything you wear,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“More like easy to love Laurence,” a fan stated in response to the celebrity’s caption.

“Always beautiful, always classy, and always in my thoughts so perfect!!” another user declared.

“Damn Hot picture of you dear,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with several of the fire emoji.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the clapping and tongue-hanging-out ones also got a thorough working out as well.

Laurence often delights her supporters with her stylish updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her fine form while wearing a cropped tank top and distressed denim jeans from the fashion label, Pretty Little Thing.