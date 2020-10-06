Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Thighs As She Steps Out Of A Car And Reveals Incredibly Short Micro Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 5, showed the celebrity flaunting her amazing physique as she stepped out of a pink car.

The celebrity slowly emerged from the vehicle in her latest video clip, delighting her fans as she revealed her formfitting attire. She wore a white T-shirt underneath a skintight black micro dress. The front of the dress featured shoestring straps and the outfit plunged down low underneath her chest, leaving little to the imagination as a result of this.

As Qimmah got out of the car, she adjusted her outfit, tugging at the skirt as she did so. A small split over one thigh further showed off her muscular thighs as she fiddled with her dark curls.

The model completed the look with clear plastic high-heeled mules and a pair of what appeared to be subscription glasses.

She twirled for the camera, revealing her pert derriere as she did so. As she continued to adjust her hair, she turned her body once more. Looking over one shoulder, Qimmah then smiled at the camera before the lens panned away from her and the clip ended.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. In less than one hour, the clip had already racked up more than 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Them legs,” one follower wrote in the comments section, as they pointed out the fact that everyone’s attention was instantly drawn to the fitness guru’s chiseled thighs.

“One of the few 10s on IG,” a fan declared.

While Qimmah stated in the caption that she was how she looked when she pulls up for dinner, a user turned her words around in a humorous — and suggestive — way.

“When you pull us AS dinner,” they joked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of hearts for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the fact that Qimmah is well known for her incredible muscles, the muscly arm was also constantly on display.

Qimmah likes to show a variety of content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared steamy images of herself in bright red workout gear that instantly captivated her intended audience.