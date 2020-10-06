Laura Sagra And Daniela Medina Tease Fans As They Dance Around In Skimpy Bikinis

Instagram model Laura Sagra wowed her 951,000 followers with her recent post. Sharing the limelight with fellow model Daniela Medina, the pair danced around in their bikinis in an update, which was posted on Monday, October 5.

Laura chose a bright orange bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured thin straps that did up in a halterneck style. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. Matching briefs did up in neat little bows and sat high over her slender hips. The celebrity’s toned stomach and thighs were also highlighted as she gyrated in time to the music playing over the top of the clip.

Daniela opted for a pale yellow bathing suit that helped to compliment her dark tan and acted in direct contrast to Laura’s lighter complexion. It appeared that Daniela’s swimsuit was the same style as her friend’s, merely in a different shade.

Both models wore their hair down. Laura’s blond locks were straightened and parted to the side and cascaded down over one shoulder as she mouthed the words to the song lyrics. Daniela’s locks were also parted in the middle but featured slight waves, giving her a more casual look.

As soon as the video was, Laura and Daniela’s followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the clip had gathered 27,500 likes and more than 300 comments from her adoring fanbase. In addition, the update received a further 23,000 likes and plenty more comments from Daniela’s 645,000 supporters.

Many of those commenting did so in Spanish. The word “hermosa” was a common feature. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful,” indicating that the vast majority using it were impressed with the new clip.

“Heya princess lovely super hot wow wow,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So HOT!!” a fan declared.

“Cuties,” another user stated.

“Cuties,” a fourth person wrote on Daniela’s account, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of their followers also resorted to using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the video. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, many opted to use the lips one as well.

Laura has recently been sharing the spotlight with Daniela on her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duo once again sported the same swimwear as they posed in front of a wall. Their latest update is obviously a continuation of that same photoshoot.