Britney Spears Goes Out Of Her Comfort Zone And Rocks A Gorgeous White Party Dress In Thought-Provoking Snap

Britney Spears thrilled her 26.5 million Instagram followers with a number of new posts on Monday, both of which saw her rocking atypical ensembles. After going casual in a plaid top and jeans in her first share on October 5, the singer switched gears and went glam in a fancy frock for another eye-popping post that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The 38-year-old stood in front of a black backdrop in the most recent addition to her feed, posing directly in front of the camera with her hands down by her hips. She wore a huge smile across her face as she cocked her head slightly to the side, causing her long blond locks to spill messily down one side of her back.

As for her look in the shot, Britney stepped out of her comfort zone and rocked a gorgeous white party dress, noting in the caption that the choice was “kinda unheard of” for the star. The garment featured a strapless bodice that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and was covered in silver jewels for a bit of bling. It fit snugly over the “Toxic” hitmaker’s midsection, highlighting her flat tummy while its sweetheart neckline fell low on her chest to show off her bronzed decolletage. The piece proceeded to cinch in at her hips, accentuating her trim waist before flowing out into an elegant skirt over her hips and legs.

The piece also appeared to have a single statement shoulder strap with a ruffle detail over Britney’s right arm. However, the singer insisted that it was not apart of her dress and explained that the pic “just came out that way.”

The oddity certainly seemed to make some of her followers go “hmmmm,” with thousands flocking to the comments section to share their theories on the anomaly.

“It’s the Holy Spearit, girl!” one person wrote.

“Looks like a guardian angel to me. I’ve had the same thing happen to me in a photo,” speculated another fan.

“It’s because YOU’RE a LIGHT,” a third follower remarked.

“Maybe it’s ur good energy just radiating,” a fourth user hypothesized.

The post has also racked up more than 163,000 likes within three hours of going live.

Britney’s dolled-up look was certainly different from the star’s typical outfits, as she is often seen sporting tiny shorts, peasant blouses, or flirty dresses in her social media uploads. Recently, the songstress bared her midriff in a white crop top — a look that has racked up more than 369,000 likes to date.