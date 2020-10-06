Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Yellow Lace Underwear

On Monday, October 5, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing photo on her secondary Instagram account.

The suggestive snap, which was taken with Nata’s smartphone, showed the 21-year-old standing with her legs spread before a sizable mirror in a bathroom. A white-tiled shower can be seen in the background.

Nata faced away from the mirror and arched her back. She touched her upper arm, as she held onto her phone. She turned her neck and looked at her phone screen with her mouth slightly open.

Nata flaunted her fantastic figure in a white off-the-shoulder crop top and a pair of yellow lace underwear that left little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble put her impressive back muscles and pert derriere on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the sizable black-ink seahorse tattoo on the side of her thigh.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and sported her signature white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

According to the geotag, the selfie was snapped in Kitzbühel, Austria.

In the caption of the post, Nata suggested that the picture was taken in the “[m]orning.”

The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 57,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Good morning princess [y]ou have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” added a different devotee.

“You make my day [every] time I see a picture of you. So beautiful!!!!” remarked another follower.

“Perfect! You’re one beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with a sparkle, star, and kissing face emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white bra underneath a sheer, unbuttoned crop top and a pair of barely-there denim shorts. That post has been liked over 31,000 times since it was shared.