‘The Witcher’: New Season 2 Images Have Been Revealed Of Geralt Of Rivia In A New Set Of Amor

While Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher is likely still a long way off, it hasn’t stopped Netflix revealing some alluring new images of the main character, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). And, considering the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the vast majority of entertainment production, this is exciting news indeed for many viewers.

The latest snaps appeared in The Witcher‘s official Twitter account and were then later shared via Cavill’s own personal Instagram account. The celebrity then added a quote from the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski, the author responsible for the original Witcher concept.

According to Comic Book, immediately many fans took to social media in order to voice their opinion at how similar this armor upgrade is to the infamous Batman suit worn by George Clooney that featured nipples. According to commentary, this is not where they want to see Geralt’s costume go in the future.

His emotional shield

can ward off any charmer,

but his trusted sword he’ll wield,

will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

As pointed out by Forbes, this new outfit has changed considerably from Season 1. In the first installment, his attire was less streamlined and featured more silver detailing. The new outfit is much more fitted, revealing chiseled six-pack abs worked into the new armor and is likely to get the hearts racing of female fans of the TV series.

Geralt spent the entire first season in this original suit and, as previously revealed by The Inquisitr, a lot of mud and sweat went into it. At points, Cavill even rolled around in the dirt in order to get that perfectly detailed grubby look. While it is likely that there were several versions of that outfit, it still appeared that Geralt never changed out of it.

While it might seem strange to suddenly have the character change up his look entirely for The Witcher, for fans of the video games, this makes perfect sense.

In the game version, players are constantly receiving new armor, often with increased strengths and resilience to opponents so it makes sense to constantly switch out of outfits as soon as a new one is available. In addition, it can be crafted as well as upgraded, giving players another layer to the game as they hunt for valuable diagrams that will improve their suit.

As yet, it is unclear as to whether the reason for Geralt’s change in attire will be revealed in the upcoming installment of The Witcher or whether he will just suddenly get an entirely new look in order to differentiate images from the two seasons. And, with the current coronavirus pandemic generally slowing down production on set, it seems likely that it will be some time yet until viewers can find out.