Yanita Yancheva Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms During Spanish Getaway

Yanita Yancheva stunned many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Monday, October 5, with a stunning new update. The Bulgarian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini as she showed off her enviable physique during her most recent getaway.

Yancheva was photographed outside in an elegant setting. It included a white building in the background and a swimming pool next to a patch of grass lined with at least one palm tree. According to the geotag, she was enjoying beautiful Alicante in Spain.

She wore a two-piece swimsuit with blocks in mint and teal. Her bikini bottoms featured thin straps that tied into bows. In the shot, Yancheva was seen tugging at them, pulling them up high in a way that further emphasized her toned hips.

Her matching top featured tall triangles that showed off Yancheva’s ample cleavage. They were kept in place by thin strings that went behind her neck and back. As indicated by the tag, the suit was courtesy of Andi Bagus.

Yancheva faced the camera as she tilted her head back. She smiled while keeping her eyes closed. She placed one leg in front of the other, in a pose that highlighted her curves.

In the caption, she noted that she recently arrived in the Mediterranean country. She tagged her husband, Tavi Castro, suggesting he took the photo.

Her fans showed that they liked her new post. Within seven hours, it has garnered more than 43,600 likes and over 240 comments. They flocked to the comments section to praise Yancheva’s shape and to express their admiration for her.

“That’s a bold move,” one user wrote.

“Incredible abs. Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful, magnificent. Body goals,” replied another fan.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful, spectacular,” a third admirer raved.

“How in the world do you keep up with the work needed to look that good with all of the traveling both of you do??” chimed in a fourth fan.

Yancheva is well-known among her loyal fans for flaunting her sculpted figure in her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared another racy image to promote Body Engineers, of which she if CEO, as indicated in her bio. She leaned against a wooden wall while wearing a cropped sweater that exposed quite a lot of underboob. On her lower body, she had on a pair of vintage pink pants, which were ultra-low and revealed her underwear.