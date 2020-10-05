Roseanne Barr Is Unrecognizable In Cheeky ‘Green Acres’ Instagram Pose: ‘Farm Livin’ Is The Life For Me’

The former 'Roseanne' star channeled a 1960s sitcom in her new post.

Roseanne Barr stunned fans with a new photo posted to Instagram.

In a new post shared to her social media page, the former ABC star was nearly unrecognizable as she posed on her property in Hawaii in a not-so-glam shot. In the pic, the 67-year-old actress and comedian wore a loose, gray-brown dress with a belted apron over top, as well as bright green work boots and an oversized sun hat. The TV veteran was all smiles as she held a pitchfork in her hand while she stood in an open grassy area on her property.

In the caption to the photo, Roseanne referenced Green Acres, the classic 1960s sitcom that starred Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor as a wealthy couple who moved from their posh New York City penthouse to start a new life on a country farm.

The Roseanne star added that just like Green Acres couple Oliver and Lisa Douglas, the farm life is for her too. She included the Hawaii hashtag at the end of her post, which can be seen below.

In the comments section to the post, many of the former sitcom star’s fans reacted to her wild, rustic look and noted how skinny she is after losing weight over the past year. Others said the comic looks happy and healthy and appears to be living her best life in Hawaii.

“Step ahead of the rest,” one commenter wrote of Roseanne’s new chapter away from the sitcom spotlight.

“Farming looks good on you,” another added.

Another follower told Roseanne she looked like a Colonial Williamsburg re-enactor, and others compared her outfit to looks seen on other vintage TV shows such as Petticoat Junction.

“First thing you know, oh Jed’s a millionaire…lol,” another fan wrote in a reference to the classic CBS comedy The Beverly Hillbillies.

“This is both scary and amazing,” another fan commented of Roseanne’s look.

Other fans said they were happy to see Roseanne back on the grid. Before the new photo, the actress has only posted on Instagram twice since June.

Roseanne is currently living a world away from her former TV family. Her longtime co-stars recently began shooting the third season of The Conners spinoff under strict coronavirus protocols two years after killing off her character from the original series she helped create more than three decades ago.

While she is no longer on television, Roseanne does do more than work on her farm. She has a YouTube channel, titled RoseanneWorld, on which she interviews celebrity friends and fellow comedians.