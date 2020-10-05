Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren Holds The Key To A Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 6, tease a big moment for Jack when he turns to Lauren for help. Lily lays down the law for Billy, and Nikki confesses her fears to Nick.

Jack (Peter Bergman) shares a surprising connection with Lauren (Tracey Bregman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Last week, Victor (Eric Braeden) gave Jack a lead on the jewelry, and it ended up leading to Neil Fenmore. Jack and Lauren meet, and he asks her about the piece. Although she doesn’t specifically remember having it, Lauren admits that she kept lots of her collection in storage, and Lauren promises to take a look for Jack.

It is a relief for Jack because he feels like he may be able to give Dina (Marla Adams) a bit more joy in her life should Lauren locate the necklace. He also appreciates taking some time out of his typical day to spend it with a friend.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Lily (Christel Khalil) keeps Billy (Jason Thompson) in line. It is only through Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) excellent legal skills that Chancellor Communication evades lawsuits from the Newmans. Both Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor’s lawsuits over the exposé get dismissed, much to Lily’s relief.

However, Lily isn’t about to let Billy think that gives him free rein to do whatever he wants to do. She lets her business partner know that she does not trust him to make good choices, especially when it comes to his vendetta against Adam. Lily wants Billy to let her know everything he plans to do in advance. She tells him that there better not be any more surprises from him. Because he has to, Billy agrees to Lily’s stipulations. After all, given that his personal life is in shambles, Billy’s life revolves around work right now. Billy wants to ensure he’s able to keep that on track.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a confession. She lets Nick (Joshua Morrow) know that the rift between Victor and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is huge. Although Nick thinks it is something they will work through together, Nikki admits that she’s concerned it will change Victor and Victoria’s relationship for good. Nick encourages his mom, and she also asks him to help her play peacemaker between his sister and his father.

Before the day is over, Nikki also has a confession for Victoria – she actually likes Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) business venture plan. Vicky understands the appeal, but she reminds her mother that nothing with Phyllis ever turns out well, and Nikki agrees.