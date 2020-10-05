Republican Kelly Loeffler Slammed For Tweeting WWE Video Made To Look Like Donald Trump Beating Up Coronavirus

Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler is coming under fire after tweeting a video from Donald Trump’s appearance in WWE that was made to look as if the president were beating up the coronavirus.

The GOP senator shared the video late on Monday afternoon, just hours before the president was reportedly set to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after spending days in the hospital. Trump was hospitalized after announcing that both he and his wife contracted the deadly virus, but doctors said his condition had improved to the point that he could return to the White House, where he is expected to continue treatment.

Loeffler took to Twitter to celebrate his apparent recovery, sharing a message that the coronavirus “stood NO chance” against the president as the clip showed Trump beating up WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who had an image of the virus superimposed over his head. Many attacked the message, saying it was insensitive to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Many critics said that the video trivialized the virus and was insulting to those who struggled or died after contracting it.

“I guess the 200,000 people who died just didn’t try hard enough?” tweeted Bloomberg News White House correspondent Josh Wingrove.

“I’m embarrassed for this sitting U.S. Senator. It’s like a junior high school kid in 1982 doodling in her Trapper Keeper about professional wrestling — making a mockery of her high office and reinforcing the reckless GOP message on COVID that has killed 200,000 Americans,” tweeted Walter Shaub, former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics.

If you have a loved one who died of COVID, Kelly Loeffler wants you know it was because they weren't as tough as Trump https://t.co/zIFUYqGmOM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2020

Others noted that Trump appeared to receive a level of care not available to the average American. CNN reported that he was able to receive an experimental antibody therapy from Regeneron that has been shown to reduce levels of coronavirus but is still awaiting authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration for use in emergency situations. The report added that per Regeneron, Trump was able to receive the treatment after a “compassionate use” request.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loeffler had come under fire for what critics see as questionable stock market trades just before the widespread economic shutdowns brought on by the pandemic. The report noted that she sold millions of dollars in stock and invested in a company that produces medical equipment essential to fighting the pandemic. She defended the decisions, saying the stock purchases and sales were made by a family financial adviser.