Brit Manuela Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Plunging Bikini

Brit Manuela tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, October 5, when she shared a series of snapshots and a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini that bared her chiseled physique.

All four photos captured the model and influencer posing next to a wooden fence with white railing along the top. She stood on a sandy surface during a bright, sunny day. According to the geotag, Brit was at Bradley Beach in New Jersey.

The first picture showed Brit with her hands on her thighs as she leaned forward, with eyes closed and a bright smile. For the second and fourth snaps, she stood tall while facing the camera with hands over her eyes, as if protecting them from the glaring sun. The third was similar, though she placed her hands on her neck as she tilted her head back. The video showed her getting into similar stances as she smiled at the viewer.

Brit wore a stylish two-piece bathing suit whose print featured several hang loose hand gestures in purple and green flowers against a light blue background. The top boasted an underwire structure that pushed against her chest and a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage.

Her matching bottoms had a deep V-shaped waistband that flaunted her tight lower stomach while enhancing the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and toned hips. As per the tag, Brit’s suit was from Moana Bikini.

Brit paired the shots with an inspiring message in which she reflected that our journey involves becoming the person we already are.

The post has garnered more than 34,000 likes and over 550 comments since going live seven hours ago. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her insane figure and to send Brit their love.

“How gorgeous my doll [two starry eyes emoji] love your kini,” one fan wrote.

“You look gorgeous smiling…. don’t lose your joy,” raved another user.

“How can you make me so happy with a picture,” a third admirer chimed in.

“The one person who can make me smile [two smileys] love you girl!” replied a fourth fan.

Known for her work in fitness, Brit often posts images that showcase her killer body. Her previous post before today’s showed her in a dark workout set as she posed outside, as The Inquisitr has previously written. On her lower body, she had on a pair of biker shorts with a thick waistband that hugged her slender midriff. Her top had long sleeves and a cropped hem, which she pulled up to her mid-chest, exposing quite a bit of underboob.