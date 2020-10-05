‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale: Connie’s Fate Revealed

It has been a long wait to find out the fate of The Walking Dead‘s deaf character Connie (Lauren Ridloff). She went missing several episodes ago and has not been seen since the destruction that occurred inside a mine used to house Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) walker horde. The assumption implicated by AMC was that Connie had perished, leading many fans to speculate that she had to be alive as a result of this. Now, it has been revealed in the long-anticipated finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 16 (titled “A Certain Doom”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution is you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale has been a long time coming. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, post-production work was still underway, meaning its original air date was pushed back until October 4. This meant that Connie’s fate was further dragged out as well.

However, as reported by Digital Spy, when the latest installment finally aired on Sunday night, viewers discovered that Connie had indeed survived the insurmountable odds. Seen near-death, the character struggled to keep going, clawing her way through dense trees and looking very much like the undead herself.

“Obviously, this was a Greg Nicotero-directed episode, so it was scripted as that little bit of a mislead,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“And I think Greg just shot the hell out of it. He knows how to make something look like a walker that’s not a walker.”

Finally, she staggered out onto a road, where she collapsed once more and was immediately discovered by newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

Chuck Zlotnick / AMC

While it came as no surprise to many fans that Connie has survived, the fact that Virgil was the one to discover her was somewhat more of an unsuspected reveal. This character was first introduced in Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final episode, which aired at the start of the year.

He requested help and was granted it by Michonne — in exchange for weapons. He was not entirely honest about why he was dragging Michonne away, though. However, a discovery was soon made thanks to Virgil regarding Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) fate.

Now, it seems, he is on the hunt for more people, finally having grieved the loss of his own family. At first, he approached Oceanside but discovered it empty. It appears now that he continued on with his search before running into Connie.

As to whether or not Connie survives remains to be seen. Considering that AMC went to great measures to keep her alive so far, it seems likely she will survive this ordeal as well. However, viewers will have to wait now until Season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres in order to find out more.