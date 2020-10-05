WWE Rumors: Creative Team Reportedly Coming Up With Ideas On How To Bring Back Legendary Former Superstar

According to Ringside News, former WWE superstar Melina’s name is reportedly being discussed backstage. The former champion has been linked with a return to the company for weeks now, and officials are supposedly currently discussing creative ideas for her long-awaited comeback.

As the report highlighted, officials didn’t have Melina in mind when rumors of her returning began circulating last month. There have been developments since then, however, as a tenured member of the company’s creative team informed Ringside News.

The article also noted that she may have been training with Natalya. The “Queen of Harts” recently revealed that she’d been working out with a mystery person, though she wasn’t at liberty to discuss who it was.

While Ronda Rousey seemed like the most obvious candidate as she’s also been in the news lately, the latest report speculated that Melina could be the performer in question.

The company could also bring the former superstar back into the fold as early as this month’s draft. The article stated that she can be “expected sooner rather than later,” and draft events are often used for surprise returns and debuting performers.

Melina has dismissed the rumors in recent weeks. She claimed that the story had no substance and that she hadn’t been offered any contracts at the time.

However, as The Inquisitr recently documented, it is believed that officials have been trying to keep her return top secret. As the report noted, she may have released her denial statement in order to make her alleged comeback more surprising.

Melina also seems keen on making a full-time return after parting ways with the promotion in 2011, stating that it’ll happen eventually. This suggested that she has a good relationship with the promotion, and discussions about a permanent comeback may have been brought up before.

“Simply talking to the WWE makes my heart happy. I am grateful for my time with them. One day I’ll come home but when the time is right. So if it doesn’t happen now, I’m sorry you thought I was returning.”

Melina is widely regarded as a pioneering superstar of women’s wrestling in WWE. She was a precursor to the current women’s revolution and was one of the few performers who was noted for her in-ring ability back when female competitors weren’t a priority in the sports entertainment corporation.

She also made history by becoming the first-ever competitor to win the Divas and Women’s Championships on multiple occasions.