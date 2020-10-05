Tyra Banks Gives Eye-Popping Sneak Peek At Her Dramatic ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 4 Look

The supermodel showed off her smize in a new pic.

Tyra Banks was all eyes in a new sneak peek of her Dancing with the Stars Week 4 look.

After paying tribute to Minnie Mouse in a whimsical ensemble for the show’s Disney theme night, the supermodel showed off a dramatic new look hours before the live broadcast.

In a new photo shared with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, Tyra gave a glimpse at her smokey eye makeup. The America’s Next Top Model alum’s gorgeous eyes were heavily rimmed in dark liner and her look included an all-over glow and pale lip. Tyra’s hair was worn in a wavy style in the wide-eyed pic posted to her social media page.

Tyra’s fashion is always a highlight on Dancing With the Stars, so it’s no surprise her tease didn’t include any part of her outfit. In the caption to the post, she asked fans to guess what color outfit her stylist Brendon Alexander will put her in this week, and she teased that they would have to wait until hits the catwalk on the live show.

She also tagged her makeup artist Valente Frazier and hairstylist Kim Kimble in the stunning headshot, which can be seen below.

In the comments section to the post, Tyra’s followers placed guesses on what color she will wear. Several guessed blue or green based on her makeup colors.

“Stunning smokey eyes, I think it will be a metallic blue dress for you tonight,” one fan wrote.

Others wondered if she will wear her favorite color, yellow.

“We need to see you in yellow. Or are you saving it for the finale?” another fan asked, to which Tyra replied, “Hmmmmmm…”

And other fans raved over Tyra’s smoldering eye look as they wondered what she’s going to slay in next.

“Eyes that would melt butter Tyra,” one follower wrote.

“That smize though,” another added.

While Tyra decided to keep her full look a secret until showtime, she continues to slay the fashion game every Monday on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Ahead of her red and white polka-dotted Disney dress, her premiere night looks included a red ball gown, and the following week she topped that with a black and gold gown inspired by the dancing competition’s glitzy mirrorball trophy.

At ABC’s recent virtual panel, Tyra said her stylist actually wanted her to change outfits three times per show and that she had to slow him down on that idea, according to Parade. She also shocked fans by admitting that she doesn’t personally care about fashion.