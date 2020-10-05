Rachel Bush Sizzles In Barely There Bikini And Lowered Overalls For Tantalizing Videos

Rachel Bush helped her 1.3 million Instagram followers start the week on the right foot with her latest post. On Monday, October 5, the Maxim model shared a couple of videos in which she showed off her bombshell curves in a barely there bikini that did a lot more showing than covering.

The videos showed Bush sitting in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone by her face to take the selfie. Both were very similar, featuring the model moving her upper body and booty in different directions. Her chocolate hair was pulled up in a high ponytail while two loose tendrils framed her face.

Bush wore a two-piece bathing suit with black horizontal stripes against a white background. The brand printed across the stripes suggested that her suit was from Balmain.

The top featured small triangles with spaghetti straps that went behind her neck and back. The cups were spaced wide on her chest, showcasing plenty of cleavage.

She paired it with white overalls that were lowered onto her hips. A bit of her undergarment was seen on the back, which appeared to be the lower half of her bikini.

In the caption, Bush revealed that white is her favorite color and asked her followers which was theirs.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within six hours, it has garnered more than 40,500 likes and upwards of 440 comments. Many of them used the comments section to respond to Bush’s question, while many others simply praised her beauty and physique.

“Convinced you walk around the house in a bathing suit 24/7,” one of her fans teased and Bush responded that the statement was “100% accurate.”

“No more having to hold back the simping. Good morning Rach,” replied another user.

“[B]lue and red for bills mafia,” a third one wrote, a reference to the Buffalo Bills, the football team for which Bush’s husband, Jordan Poyer, plays as a free safety.

“All black errrthang for me [heart emoji] (hard to keep vehicles clean though),” chimed in a fourth fan.

Bush isn’t one to keep her tantalizing curves to herself. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another sultry post that captured her in a different bikini. The top consisted of very small strips of fabric that left plenty of sideboob on display. Her bottoms featured a thong back with side ties that came up to her waist. She once again posed in front of a mirror and took the photo selfie-style with her iPhone.