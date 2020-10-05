Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates Her Week 4 ‘DWTS’ Performance To Beau Jason Tartick: ‘My Rock, My Lobster’

For Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars, the contestants will perform in honor of people they treasure or as a reflection of precious memories. These emotional stories tend to have a significant impact on the viewers who adore seeing a tender side to the dancers, and it sounds as if this Season 29 experience will be similar. Ahead of Monday’s show, Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a sweet Instagram post about her upcoming performance.

Kaitlyn’s Instagram post included an adorable photo showing her with her boyfriend Jason Tartick. Most fans of The Bachelorette know all about this couple’s story, and it seems that DWTS viewers will be fully brought up to speed on Monday night.

In addition to the cute photo that showed Kaitlyn and Jason in fluffy white bathrobes sharing a laugh, she included a lengthy caption. The former Bachelorette referred to her beau as both her rock and her lobster, and she said that this upcoming dance was for him.

The DWTS dancer praised Jason for lifting her up and stealing her heart, and she noted that he’s wonderful to be around. She incorporated a nod to lyrics from Kacey Musgraves, but she insisted that they echoed her own personal sentiments.

Kaitlyn added that Jason has built her up and always rooted for her to achieve her dreams.

Indeed, Jason has been her biggest cheerleader through this experience and everything else they’ve done together during the nearly two years that they’ve been dating. Fans have embraced watching this romance blossom and showered her with adoration in response to this post.

“Proposal soon hopefully (maybe tonight?)” one fan teasingly questioned.

“Good luck on the dance but seems to me you’ve already won,” another said.

Nearly 2 million people follow Kaitlyn’s Instagram page and they went crazy over this sweet tribute to Jason. Over the course of the first five hours after she’d first shared it, more than 100,000 people liked the note and about 500 fans commented as well.

“Your love is inspiring. The kind everyone deserves but many don’t get. I am a 40 year old single mom who’s been single for almost ten years; I aspire for and won’t settle for anything less than a love like this!” a follower shared.

“Goosebumps. I love y’all so much and can’t wait for tonight! good luck KB!” someone else wrote.

It has previously been detailed that Kaitlyn and her partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance the Viennese waltz to the Luke Combs song “Beautiful Crazy” Monday night. Kaitlyn and Artem have been doing well so far this season on Dancing with the Stars, and it seems likely that will be the case again in Week 4. DWTS viewers will probably want to have the tissues handy as they tune in to see this special tribute to Jason from Kaitlyn.