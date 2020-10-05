‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Sharon Makes A Big Move

The Young and the Restless episode on Monday, October 5, featured growing concern over Faith being bullied while Sharon prepared for her surgery by asking Rey to move back in with her. Chloe went into labor after expressing her displeasure at still being pregnant, and Elena felt overcome with guilt over her affair with Nate. Nick stopped by the clinic and realized what went on between Nate and Elena.

After the slept together in the clinic, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) wondered what they’d done. She blamed their mistake on too much adrenaline from helping Jared (Michael Maclane) after his drug overdose. Nate (Sean Dominic) seemed flustered, but he agreed to keep the whole thing a secret as Elena demanded. Unfortunately for both of them, Nick (Joshua Morrow) walked in as Elena ran out, and Nate was pulling on his shirt. Although Nate blamed it on helping Jared, Nick didn’t seem convinced.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) enjoyed a trip down memory lane over drinks. He told Amanda what ways she was and wasn’t like Hilary. When she mentioned that she wasn’t ready to have a TV show or a child, Amanda apologized for not thinking before she spoke. However, Devon told her it was one way in which she wasn’t like her late twin. They agreed to be friends.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Elena went home, but Devon wasn’t there. When he showed up, she was not happy that he’d had an evening out with Amanda. Devon noted that he thought of Hilary’s twin like family – just like Nate. Elena looked ill when Devon said that, and she mentioned that she’d had a rough night at the clinic. Elena headed to bed and said she’d likely fall asleep quickly, so Devon shouldn’t worry about her.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) talked about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) playing there. Then, Mariah noticed that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) kept getting texts, and she realized her sister was being bullied. Mariah talked to her about it a bit, and she messaged Nick. After her dad got there, Faith seemed okay, but Nick and Mariah wondered if it was real or an act.

Sharon (Sharon Case) packed for her upcoming hospital stay. She surprised Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) by asking him to move in again, and he agreed to come back. Sharon also worried about having scars, but Rey promised to love her no matter what. Later, Sharon teared up while finishing her suitcase, and Faith watched her from outside.

Finally, at the Chancellor Mansion, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) was ready to have her baby. Esther (Kate Linder) told the story of how Chloe was born on the staircase and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) held Esther’s hand through the delivery. Chloe went for a rest, and Esther soothed Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) worries. Then Chloe yelled that it was time, and reminded everyone that she wasn’t going to give birth on the stairs.