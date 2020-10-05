Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Cleavage & Booty In A Thong Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz put her athletic figure on full display in a stunning three-photo set for her latest upload. In the pics, she was shot sporting a small thong bikini that showcased her assets and fit booty.

The 22-year-old is known for spending most of her time on the beach surfing, and in these photos she stayed near the water. Muniz was photographed on the shore of a picturesque beach. The sky overhead was a light baby blue, and the water in the background was aquamarine. Similar to other recent posts, the surfer tagged the location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Muniz wore her long brunette hair wavy and swept to the right side of her head as it was draped over her shoulder. The Brazilian bombshell rocked a two-piece from San Lorenzo Bikinis that was white with a blue paisley pattern. Her top hugged onto her body and left her chest exposed, and the thong bottoms had straps that wrapped tightly around her hips. Muniz completed the look with a pair of long earrings.

In the first slide, Muniz was pictured from the thighs up as she let her arms hang by her side. She looked downwards while being snapped, and there was a shadow on the right side of her body. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned stomach as her skin was glowing under the sunlight.

The camera zoomed out for the second snap, and Muniz’s curves were highlighted as her dark skin popped against the light backdrop. She was filmed from behind for the last pic. Muniz rested her left arm by her backside and peered over her shoulder to look off-camera. This angle gave viewers an eyeful of her curvy booty in the revealing bottoms.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned working on content for her YouTube channel and asked followers to send in suggestions. She added hearts emoji, and tagged the swimwear company along with the shoot’s photographer in the post before uploading it on Monday.

Many of the model’s 761,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy set, and more than 27,000 made their way to the like button in just over 13 hours after it was posted. Muniz had nearly 170 comments as her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans left compliments and video ideas in the comments section.

“About positive mindset and going after your dreams!” one follower replied.

“How to surf for the beginners,” a fan added.

“Your skin is so beautiful,” another wrote.

“Love that kini,” model Casey Costelloe commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week the Brazilian sizzled in a yellow one-piece for a two-photo upload.