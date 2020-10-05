Sierra Skye Flaunts Amazing Figure In Scanty Black Bikini

Internet sensation Sierra Skye wowed thousands of fans on Monday, October 5, when she shared a smoking-hot new image of herself with her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old swimsuit model and influencer was photographed at the beach as she struck a sexy, yet playful pose. Sierra positioned herself directly in front of the camera as she sat on her shins in the sand. Her thighs were parted while she grabbed the beach umbrella with her right hand. Her head was tilted upward as she held an orange popsicle stick up to her teeth, emitting a fun vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair looked to be in natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her polished pink nails appeared to be perfectly manicured, adding some glam to her look.

Sierra rocked a scanty black string bikini as she put her killer figure and bronzed skin on show. The swimsuit top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s minuscule triangular cups struggled to contain her busty assets, showcasing a view of her cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

The skimpy, high-rise bottoms accentuated her curvy hips, while the side straps, which were tied into bows, called attention to her slim midriff. She finished the look off with a black-and-gray bucket hat from Christian Dior.

She accessorized the beachside look with a bracelet and a navel piercing.

In the caption, she promoted her six-week fitness program to followers, before directing them to the link in her bio. She also included her website’s URL.

The eye-catching image was uploaded just one hour ago and has already amassed more than 29,000 likes, proving to be popular with social media users. An additional 171 fans articulated their admiration for the model’s physique, beauty, and swimsuit in the comment’s section.

“Loving your bikini body,” one individual wrote, adding a series of bikini emoji at the end of their comment.

“Wow! Perfectly beautiful,” chimed in another admirer, filling their comment with heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“You know I love you Sierra, especially when you flash your great smile,” a third fan asserted.

“I love your amazing and perfect body! You are the best! What a woman,” a fourth person added.

