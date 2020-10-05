Britney Spears Stuns In Skinny Jeans While Wearing Glasses & Discusses Insecurities In Latest Instagram Update

The singer shared some photos on Instagram that showed her wearing a casual outfit.

On Monday, October 5, Britney Spears uploaded a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

The photos showed the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer posing in between a piano and a ladder in a room with tile flooring. A white pot containing what appears to be orchids can be seen in the background.

The 38-year-old opted to wear a flannel shirt and a pair of cuffed skinny jeans. She accessorized the casual look with a pair of glasses, a choker necklace, and sandals. Britney also styled her long locks in tousled waves.

In the first image, she stood with her legs spread and her hands on her hips on the circular rug. The mother-of-two looked directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She moved closer to the photographer for the following photo and altered her position by putting her arms to her side. The final shot showed her striking a similar pose as she did in the first snap.

In the caption, Britney revealed she uploaded the pictures so her audience could see how she looks “on a daily basis.” She also noted that she is typically focused on her “appearance” because she has some insecurities regarding candid photos. The Crossroad star then proceeded to share information about being a point guard on a basketball team during her adolescence. She also made reference to the ladder in the photo and stated she was in the process of “trying to fix a light” before coming to the realization that she “was too short” to complete the task.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 280,000 likes. Many of Britney’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look sooooo adorable!!!! I love this look,” gushed one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“This is probably my favorite picture I have ever seen of you,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few of her followers, however, commented upon the singer’s emotional state, which is an often occurrence in the comments section of Britney’s posts.

“You don’t look happy,” wrote one commenter.

“[S]he looks so unhappy… she deserves freedom and happiness!! [I] wish her all the love in this world!” remarked another Instagram user, along with a red heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney recently shared a throwback video that showed her getting on a plane with her beau, Sam Asghari. In the clip, she flaunted her fantastic figure in a mini dress, while wearing a face mask. That post has been viewed over 2 million times since it was uploaded.