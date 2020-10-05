Alexa Collins Celebrates October In Bright Orange Lingerie

Alexa Collins brought the heat with her most recent Instagram upload, which hit her page on Monday afternoon. The model celebrated the start of October in a revealing ensemble with an appropriate color scheme for the new month.

The Florida cutie included two snaps in the latest addition her page. She posed in the kitchen of her new house, resting one hand on the countertop behind her while pushing her hips out to the side to emphasize her curvaceous physique.

She gazed straight at the camera in the first image of the set, parting her lips sensually as she ran her fingers through the ends of her platinum blonde locks. Her head was cocked to the side in the second shot and she wore a smile across her face while averting her piercing brown eyes to something off into the distance.

Alexa had an orange moment in the images to pay homage to the month’s signature color. She sported a set of lace lingerie in the bold hue, noting with a tag in the caption that the look was from Lounge Underwear. The blond bombshell showcased her ample cleavage in a sexy balconette bra that had a plunging neckline and underwire-style cups that further enhanced the busty display. It also had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and a satin logo band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

The social media star also wore a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off Alexa’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she worked the camera. It had a high-rise waistband as well that sat just underneath her navel, accentuating her tiny waist and drawing eyes to her flat tummy and abs.

It didn’t take long for Alexa’s 1.1 million followers to take note of her racy new upload, which has amassed more than 12,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the model with love.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!!!” one person wrote.

“You’re so sexy and stunning. Love your smile,” praised another fan.

“GREAT BODY AND BEAUTIFUL,” a third follower gushed.

“Simply perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her social media posts. In another recent share, the beauty sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her flawless physique in a bandeau bikini while sipping on mezcal. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 16,000 likes and 226 comments to date.