Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Semi-Sheer Black Lingerie & Shares A Message About Love

Lindsey shared more than one picture of her lace-up set.

Lindsey Pelas received plenty of love on Instagram after sharing a new set of alluring lingerie photos for her admirers to enjoy. She also mentioned love in the caption of her post, but what she had to say about the emotion wasn’t exactly warm and fuzzy.

Lindsey dropped a censored F-bomb to reveal that love isn’t exactly on her mind right now, and the Eyes Up Here podcast host seemed to show her fans that she didn’t need it by exuding self-confidence in the trio of photos that she shared. The social media sensation was pictured proudly flaunting her bombshell curves in a semi-sheer black lingerie set from Honey Birdette.

Lindsey wore an exquisite lined bra crafted out of floral lace. The supportive garment had push-up cups that superbly showcased her colossal cleavage. A lace-up detail with silver eyelets and satin ribbons crossed over her bust to spotlight it further. The low neckline of her bra boasted delicate eyelash trim. The top also featured sheer mesh accents on the shoulder straps, sides, and back.

The bottom half of Lindsey’s ensemble included a high-waisted garter belt skirt constructed out of sheer floral lace. The skintight piece had a corset-style front that matched the bra’s design. Boning gave it a classic appearance and fit. The model completed her boudoir look with a black thong.

Lindsey wore her long blond locks styled in spiral curls. She also glammed up her hairstyle with a deep side part.

In her first photo, she was pictured posing in the doorframe of large vehicle that appeared to be an old semi-truck. She struck a saucy pose by propping one elbow against the doorframe and crossing her shapely right thigh in front of her left. She gazed down at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive manner.

The second photo saw the model leaning forward with her right arm propped on the open door of the vehicle. She gripped the grab bar outside the truck with her her left hand. The final image revealed that Lindsey’s footwear was a pair of black, combat-style boots with chunky high heels. The pic also provided a peek at her pert posterior. She glanced back at the camera over her shoulder, giving her fans a seductive little smile. At the same time, she provocatively posed with her back arched as she stepped one foot up inside the vehicle. Her garter skirt’s straps and empty clips dangled down over her bared derriere.

The bouncy Bang Energy star racked up over 23,000 likes in just one hour with her latest sizzling display. In the comments section of her post, the compliments also came pouring in.

“You are wonderfully beautiful and sexy,” gushed one devotee.

“Are you even real??” asked another admirer.

“If you were my Uber driver you’d get 10 of out 5 stars,” wrote model Annelise Marie.