Viral Video Shows Joe Biden’s Wife Pulling Him Back After He Gets Too Close To Reporters

A viral video showed Jill Biden pulling husband Joe Biden back as he spoke to reporters on Monday, just days after he had been exposed to Donald Trump prior to the president’s positive coronavirus test.

The clip was shared on Twitter by CBS News reporter Bo Erickson, who noted that the Democratic candidate was taking questions at the airport when his wife walked up to him from behind and guided him backward a few feet, ensuring that he was more than six feet away from those gathered around him. Erickson noted that both Biden and the reporters were given tests for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, but his wife apparently did not want to take any chances.

Watch: Jill Biden pulls Joe Biden further away from press while answering Qs at airport. Biden said he is happy to debate Trump on 10/15 if scientists deem it is safe. [Biden & reporters were COVID tested within past 24 hours] pic.twitter.com/UJ9oGp3vCM — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 5, 2020

The Democratic candidate’s campaign has taken measures to stay safe and protect against coronavirus infection while campaigning. In the clip shared on Monday, the former vice president wore a blue mask as he spoke to reporters, and he again wore a blue medical mask as he delivered remarks in Florida later in the afternoon, according to video on Erickson’s Twitter account.

Jill Biden has taken to the campaign trail with her husband in the final weeks of the race, and this week was set to make two stops in the key battleground state of North Carolina. As WRAL reported, she was scheduled to appear at a “Get Out The Vote” rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville before heading to Fayetteville to meet with veterans and military families. As the report noted, the couple’s late son, Beau, was a member of the Delaware Army National Guard and served in Iraq for a one-year tour. She has worked on the campaign’s outreach to veterans and military families in recent months.

Both Joe Biden and his wife have been tested for coronavirus multiple times since he took the debate stage last week, a little more than two days before the president announced that he and the first lady had tested positive. As The Associated Press reported, his team announced a negative test on Sunday night after two prior negative ones on Friday in the hours after Trump’s announcement.

A growing number of people close to the White House have tested positive, including members of the Republican candidate’s debate preparation team and top members of the administration like press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Trump was reportedly recovering and set to leave Walter Reed National Medical Center on Monday evening to return to the White House.