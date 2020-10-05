Kim Kardashian Stuns In One-Shouldered Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Skirt

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update her fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The reality star uses the social media platform regularly and is no stranger to having people talking about her attire.

Kardashian stunned in a one-shouldered blue crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted figure-hugging skirt that showed off her famous hourglass shape. Kardashian opted for a pair of long sleeves of the same color that weren’t attached to any of her clothing. She went barefoot for the occasion and styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images and one video clip within one post.

In the first shot, Kardashian was snapped sitting down on an outdoor chair in front of the sea and a beautiful clear blue sky. The successful businesswoman curled her feet up on the seat and rested her arm on top of the large white cushion. She gazed up at the camera lens with her eyes slightly squinted.

In the next slide, Kardashian was captured from head-to-toe with her legs crossed over. She placed both arms beside her and looked like a vision in blue.

In the third and final frame, Kardashian shared a short clip of herself getting ready to take photographs. She raised both her arms and played around with her luscious locks, making sure she was looking her best.

According to Google Translation, the Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress wrote “blue” in Spanish.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 750,000 likes and over 5,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 189.6 million followers.

“Omg you look stunning,” one user wrote.

“Looking as stunning as ever Kim Kardashian x,” another person shared.

“U look good in Blue. Kim baby,” remarked a third fan, adding the love heart emoji.

“Kim Kardashian West!!! That is all,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines for her choice of clothing is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black-and-white crop top with large shoulder pads and long sleeves. The garment that featured Balmain’s signature print all over was paired with matching shorts. The online sensation completed her look with a handbag and gloves with the same print while wearing flip-flops that showcased her pedicured toes. For her hair, Kardashian sported her wavy dark hair in a high ponytail with a side fringe.