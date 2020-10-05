Gabby Epstein Rocks Barely-Fitting Bikini While Enjoying A Glass Of ‘Quarantine Coffee’

Gabby Epstein showed off her killer body and her sense of humor in a new Instagram share on Monday. In the photo, the model wore a barely-fitting blue bikini as she enjoyed a glass of “quarantine coffee,” which was really just a margarita. Fans couldn’t get enough of her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photo showed Gabby sitting on an outdoor lounge chair covered in a white sheet. A white canopy could be seen above the model’s head, surrounded by a few vibrant green bushes. Gabby’s skin looked tan and radiant in the shade.

Gabby rocked a tight bandeau top with with strings that tied around her neck and low back. The wrinkled fabric exposed her busty chest on all sides. The top cut off at the center of her bust, so her underboob was fully on display.

Gabby’s toned abdomen was exposed between the top and and a U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to show off her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew in her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her shapely thighs.

Gabby completed her ensemble with a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings, a square ring, and brown rectangular sunglasses. Her blond locks were styled down in loose waves and pushed behind her shoulders.

Gabby leaned back on her elbows and held the drinking glass in one hand. She arched her back and flexed her stomach muscles to further accentuate her curves. The influencer playfully stuck her tongue out to the side and peered over her eyewear.

The post received more than 32,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Gabby’s followers. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

Among the fellow models to leave compliments were close friend Madi Edwards, Julia Baessler, Carmella Rose, and more.

“My spicy little margarita,” Madi wrote.

“Honestly no words can describe how gorgeous you are,” another user added with flame emoji.

“Hahaha yessss slay queen,” a third person penned.

“Your beauty is just magical,” a fourth fan wrote.

Gabby’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another share, she took to the beach with a grapefruit as she showed off her sandy derriere in a tie-dye thong two-piece. That post was even more popular, having garnered over 81,000 likes.